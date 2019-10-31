Herbert appoints Salt Lake lawyer to judgeship
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Salt Lake City lawyer Kristine Johnson as a judge for the state district court that serves Salt Lake, Teoele and Summit counties.
Johnson is a shareholder with the Parsons Behle & Latimer law firm and she has practiced law since 1995.
Herbert’s appointment of Johnson to the 3rd Judicial District bench is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.
Utah Marine killed in WWII ID’d after 75 years
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. defense agency has identified and recovered the body of a Utah Marine about 76 years after he was killed in battle during World War II.
The U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Pfc. Robert Hatch of Woods Cross was killed in November 1943 after three days of fighting on a small island in the Pacific.
Authorities say Hatch was one of about 1,000 soldiers killed in the battle.
The military says his body was declared non-recoverable in 1949 after multiple search attempts.
Authorities used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph comparison to identify him. His burial is set for Dec. 14 in Bountiful.
Authorities say more than 400,000 U.S. soldiers died in World War II, and about 73,000 of them are still unaccounted for.
Pressure now on Facebook to ban political ads, too
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s ban on political advertising is ratcheting up pressure on Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg to follow suit. But so far, that doesn’t appear likely to happen.
Facebook’s policy is to accept paid political ads from candidates without fact-checking them or censoring them, even if they contain lies.
And Zuckerberg doubled down on that stand Wednesday following Twitter’s announcement, reiterating that “political speech is important” and that Facebook is loath to interfere with it.
Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites have come under fire over Russia’s use of such platforms to spread misinformation and sow political division in the U.S. during the 2016 presidential campaign. That debate has heated up again in recent weeks along with the 2020 race for the White house.
Twitter chose to respond with a ban on all political advertising, suggesting that social media is so powerful that false or misleading messages pose a risk to democracy.
The timing of the announcement, the same day as Facebook’s quarterly earnings report, seemed designed to goad Zuckerberg.
“The pressure is going to be extremely strong on Facebook to do something similar, and if they don’t, the criticism of Facebook will only increase,” said Tim Bajarin, president of consultancy Creative Strategies.
In fact, some of the Democratic presidential candidates immediately suggested Facebook follow Twitter’s lead.
Dying winds bring relief after weeks of wildfires
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Lynn Darst and her husband were camped out in their motor home on the edge of their seats for four days wondering if their house would survive yet another wildfire menacing Sonoma County.
Flames had come close to their neighborhood of spacious homes surrounded by vineyards two years ago and danger was closing in again.
“We were comfortable, but fearful of what the consequences could be,” Darst said Thursday, the day after finding her home had been spared once again.
Darst was among the nearly 200,000 residents allowed to return home even as the fire continued to burn and several other blazes burned in the state. They were the lucky ones — at least 140 homes had been destroyed in the Sonoma fire.
The blaze was the largest to burn over a three-week siege of vicious gusts that fanned fast-moving wildfires across California and led utility companies to cut power to millions to prevent winds from blowing branches into electric lines and igniting an inferno.
The winds subsided in virtually all parts of the state Thursday and forecasters anticipated at least a week of calm weather, though there was no rain in the forecast that would reduce the threat of fall fires.
The most devastating wildfires in California’s history have occurred in the past two years in the fall, fueled by a combination of built-up brush, dry conditions and extreme winds. The anniversary of the deadliest of those — last year’s fire that torched the town of Paradise and killed 85 — is next week.
Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by apparent stray gunfire, police said.
The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.
The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighborhood.
In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was believed to be an unintended victim. He said members of the community were assisting investigators “but we need more.”
“We heard the shots ... four shots, and I went outside,” said Lali Lara, who works in a nearby cellphone store, told the Chicago Tribune. “The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot.’”
Police said a group of males were chasing another male along the street when someone in the group fired at the intended victim. It was not immediately known if the wounded man was with the girl or was the one targeted by the shooters. Police say they have no description of the gunman, and no one was in custody.