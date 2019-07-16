Inmate who served 28 years found innocent of murder

Corey Atchison visits with his daughter Courtney Thomas, center, and his niece Eyght Brown, 2, as he is freed from the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after Judge Sharon Holmes declared him innocent in a 1991 murder case. A judge on Tuesday freed Atchison, an Oklahoma inmate who has served nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 killing, saying he did not commit the crime.