Horsing around

J.T. Esposito, 12, left, gets some paint applied to his fingers by Amber Power, co-founder of Camp Bella Terra, where children decorated horses with colorful words and symbols that defined friendship on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Murrysville, Pa. Meanwhile, the Buchan brothers Blake, 8, and Leo, 9, join Abbey Lockett, 8, in decorating the mane of a miniature horse named Little Bit. The theme of this week's camp is "What makes a good friend?" said stable co-founder Amber Power. In addition to decorating the horses, campers learned how to care for horses, played outdoor games and completed art projects on the stable's 26-acre farm. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)