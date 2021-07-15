Pres. Biden and Merkel discuss Russia pipeline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor Thursday about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
The two discussed — though made no apparent headway — on differences over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a largely friendly farewell visit for Merkel as she nears the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies.
“On a personal note, I must tell you I will miss seeing you at our summits,” Biden said as he stood by Merkel, the second-longest serving chancellor in Germany’s history, at a late afternoon White House press conference. “I truly will.”
Merkel, who had a famously difficult relationship with former President Donald Trump, for her part showed hear ease and familiarity with Biden, who has long been fixture in international politics, repeatedly referring to him as “Dear Joe.”
Senate Dem sets final date on infrastructure
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressured lawmakers Thursday to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats’ desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar agenda.
Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was scheduling a procedural vote for next Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.
Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by then on specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.
“The time has come to make progress. And we will. We must,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
The majority leader’s plans were an attempt to push lawmakers to work out differences so Democrats can advance their plans to fortify the economy for the long term and help lower-earning and middle-class families while imposing higher taxes on wealthy people and large corporations.
The long, ‘surreal’
days of fugitive Texas legislators
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny.
After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight.
Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas. All seem to be operating on minimal sleep.
“It’s surreal,” said Rep. Gene Wu of Houston. “I can’t even describe to you how weird it has been.”
Wu said he realized just how big a story their exodus had become when they arrived via private plane at Dulles airport on Monday. He overheard a group of German tourists talking in the airport about the fugitive Texas legislators.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona, leaving 1 missing
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One person who went missing from a Colorado River rafting trip in the Grand Canyon during a flash flood was found alive Thursday while rescuers were searching for a second person.
The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where city streets were left a muddy mess when water filled with logs and debris swept through. Cleanup was under way Thursday with the threat of more rain looming.
At the Grand Canyon, a torrent of water through a slot canyon washed away the camp where two commercial rafts with 30 passengers had pulled off the river to stay Wednesday evening, said Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird. Authorities initially believed that two people had been swept into the river but one was found uninjured Thursday at the camp that the group had abandoned to find a safer place to sleep, Baird said.
The second person was unaccounted for, Baird said. Rescuers were taking advantage of clear weather Thursday morning to do an aerial search of the river and deliver a light-weight vessel downstream from the camp that can travel up the river looking for anyone in the water.
The prospects of finding anyone alive in the frigid Colorado River is bleak, especially if the person had taken off their life jacket after getting off the raft, Baird said.
Donations for racial equity have surged
More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd and the avalanche of donations toward racial equity initiatives that followed, the actual gift amounts and their destinations remain largely unknown, complicating efforts to gauge the effectiveness of the donations and their recipients.
According to a joint report released Thursday by PolicyLink, a research firm that focuses on advancing racial and economic equity, and The Bridgespan Group, a New York-based consulting firm that has advised billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on her massive contributions, more than 90% of donors who supported racial equity initiatives in 2018 have yet to report how much they gave in 2020.
The study further highlights the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity causes amidst America’s racial reckoning. So far, only $1.5 billion of the nearly $12 billion that was pledged can be tracked to actual charitable recipients, according to the philanthropy research organization Candid.
A comparison of Candid’s preliminary 2020 data to 2018, the most recent year for which there’s comprehensive figures, led researchers to the findings released Thursday. There has always been a lag in reporting philanthropic data since it’s tied to tax filings. Because of the limitations, the report is calling for institutional funders to proactively share information about their grants to Candid.
“One of the larger takeaways is around what’s not possible to say at this point about the data for 2020,” said Laura Lanzerotti, a partner at The Bridgespan Group.
— Associated Press