Pharmacist gave out vaccine cards but no vaccines
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah pharmacist has been stripped of his license and fined after acknowledging he gave people COVID-19 vaccination cards without administering the vaccine.
The pharmacist said he was giving six reluctant patients “a choice,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported from a stipulation order.
In one case, surveillance video showed him taking a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a refrigerator, recording the manufacturer’s lot number on the vaccine card and giving the card to the patient — but he did not prepare a syringe or administer the vaccine.
He told investigators had done the same with a “handful of others … maybe five” when he believed they were apprehensive about the vaccine.
He also allowed a pharmacy technician to give misleading information to a patient, the order stated.
He also paid a $2,000 fine, according to a stipulation order.
AZ voter fraud cases discredit Trump’s claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county.
An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice.
While it’s possible more cases could emerge, the numbers illustrate the implausibility of Trump’s claims that fraud and irregularities in Arizona cost him the state’s electorate votes. In final, certified and audited results, Biden won 10,400 more votes than Trump out of 3.4 million cast.
AP’s findings align with previous studies showing voter fraud is rare. Numerous safeguards are built into the system to not only prevent fraud from happening but to detect it when it does.
“The fact of the matter is that election officials across the state are highly invested in helping to ensure the integrity of our elections and the public’s confidence in them,” said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. “And part of that entails taking potential voter fraud seriously.”
3 injured after train derails on flooded tracks
LUND (AP) — Three workers on a freight train were injured when it derailed while crossing tracks covered with water in a remote part of southern Utah Thursday night, authorities said.
The train, which had nearly 100 cars, tipped on its side after derailing near Lund, about 85 miles from the Nevada border.
The three workers were able to get out of the train, climbing out on top of the tilted locomotive, but were trapped there because of flooding, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency crews had a difficult time getting to the train due to the weather and floodwaters but were able to reach the workers at around 1 a.m. Friday. After some time, they were taken off the train and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Two of the workers were in good condition and the other was in stable condition.
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens hospitals
The COVID-19 comeback across the U.S. is putting pressure on hospitals at a time when some of them are busy just trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold during the pandemic.
With the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, cases in the U.S. are up around 70% over the last week, hospital admissions have climbed about 36% and deaths rose by 26%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Some hospitals are reporting record or near-record patient volumes. But even for those that aren’t, this round of the pandemic is proving tougher in some ways, hospital and health officials said. Staff members are worn out, and finding traveling nurses to boost their ranks can be tough.
“I really think of it as a war and how long can you stay on the front line,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “And how many times do you want to go back for another tour of duty. Eventually you just don’t want to do it.”
Also, many hospitals were busy even before the surge began, dealing with a backlog of cancer screenings, operations and other procedures that were put off during the winter surge to free up space and staff members, according to health care leaders.
— Associated Press
Iowa duo deny involvement in Tibbetts’ death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two childhood friends named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts said Friday they had nothing to do with the crime.
Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, named Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen as perhaps responsible for Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death in court filings this week.
They made that assertion after inmate Arne Maki came forward in May to say Jones told him that Jones and Hansen killed Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and briefly held at a home used for sex trafficking. Jones’ ex-girlfriend came forward independently the same day to say that Jones, 21, also told her that he killed Tibbetts.
A prosecutor said in court Thursday that there’s “zero” evidence to substantiate Jones’ alleged confessions and that there should be no doubt Bahena Rivera killed Tibbetts.
Reached by phone separately Friday by The Associated Press, Jones and Hansen said they had no involvement in Tibbetts’ disappearance from her hometown of Brooklyn, about 50 miles west of Iowa City, or her violent death. They said they hadn’t spoken with investigators but were eager to do so in order to clear their names.
Biden to meet with Iraqi PM at White House
President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House said Friday.
The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.
There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the U.S. presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat” of the Islamic State militant group.
The attacks on U.S. forces have been blamed on the Iranian-backed militias that make up the bulk of Iraq’s state-supported Popular Mobilization Forces.
— Associated Press