Massive LA County to expand capacity indoors, reopen bars

Visitors pose for photos during the Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., on Tuesday. Massive Los Angeles County can reopen even more businesses, California public health officials announced Tuesday. The county of 10 million people was one of several counties, including neighboring Orange County, that moved into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier amid low coronavirus case rates.