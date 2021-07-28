Biden to launch vaccine push for federal workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions.
An individual familiar with the president’s plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that had yet to be announced publicly, emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired.
The new policy amounts to a recognition by the Biden administration that the government — the nation’s biggest employer — must do more to boost sluggish vaccination rates, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound, driven largely by the spread of the more infectious delta variant.
Biden has placed the blame for the resurgence of the virus squarely on the shoulders of those who aren’t vaccinated.
“The pandemic we have now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said during a visit Wednesday to a truck plant in Pennsylvania, where he urged the unvaccinated to “please, please, please, please” get a shot. A day earlier, he mused that “if those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world.”
FDA allows ‘generic’ swap for brand-name insulin automatically
U.S. regulators took action Wednesday that will make it easier to get a cheaper, near-copy of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore.
Doctors now have to specifically prescribe what’s called a biosimilar or OK substituting it for a more expensive brand-name insulin.
Wednesday’s move by the Food and Drug Administration will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills for other kinds of drugs.
It’s the FDA’s first approval of an “interchangeable” biosimilar, a near-copy of an injected biologic medicine that’s manufactured inside living cells. It could save diabetics and health plans millions of dollars annually and encourage other drugmakers to create more biosimilar medicines. Health data firm IQVIA projects U.S. savings from increasing use of biosimilars from 2020 through 2024 will top $100 billion.
The FDA agreed that Viatris Inc.’s Semglee was interchangeable with widely used Lantus, a fast-acting insulin.
— Associated Press
California, Nevada governors tour site of huge wildfire
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance Wednesday as they toured a region blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood on ashen ground as they surveyed burned homes and a mountain range of pine trees charred by the Tamarack Fire south of Gardnerville, Nevada, near Topaz Lake.
The Democrats called on the federal government to provide more firefighting resources and stressed that climate change could make wildfires even more intense and destructive.
Battling large-scale fires with limited resources, the U.S. Forest Service decided in early July to let dozens of lightning fires burn, including the Tamarack Fire.
Sisolak said more support and firefighters would have prevented the U.S. Forest Service from having to make difficult decisions about where to direct its resources.
“We need help on the federal side. We need more people coming in. We need more resources. We need more air support. We need more boots on the ground,” Sisolak said.
Nevada firefighters with the East Fork Fire Protection District told Newsom that each year fires are spreading earlier in the season due to hotter, drier weather.
The U.S. Forest Service manages the majority of wildfire-prone land in California. Newsom said the agency is understaffed, underfunded and needs major changes.
Man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years in prison
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate.
Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn’t asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Stokes, 44, said he couldn’t explain why he killed his family members.
Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas. Two others related to Stokes were also killed, 19-year-old Marcus Stokes and 17-year-old Lakeitha Stokes.
Only Stokes’ 3-year-old grandchild was spared. Prosecutors say the child witnessed the shootings and asked Stokes not to hurt him.
A criminal complaint said Stokes called 911 on April 27, 2020, and told dispatchers he had “just massacred” his family.
Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Stokes to 40 years in prison for each of the five counts of first-degree reckless homicide he earlier pleaded guilty to, plus another five years for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Facing Census delay, group withdraws request for records
A Republican advocacy group on Wednesday withdrew its request for a court order seeking the immediate release of Census Bureau records after the agency’s chief scientist warned their disclosure could push back the already delayed release of redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts.
Fair Lines America Foundation withdrew its request for a preliminary injunction in a public records lawsuit against the statistical agency. Earlier this week, Census Bureau Chief Scientist John Abowd had said in a court declaration that the records’ disclosure could cause an additional delay of up to six months in the redistricting data’s release.
The redistricting data is set to be made public by Aug. 16 following a five-month delay from its original deadline due to the pandemic. The delay sent states scrambling to revise redistricting deadlines, and two states, Ohio and Alabama, sued the Census Bureau in an unsuccessful effort to get it to release the data before August.
Fair Lines sued the Census Bureau in a public records lawsuit for information about how the census count was conducted on people living in dormitories, prisons, nursing homes and group homes. Those facilities are called “group quarters” by the bureau. Fair Lines says it’s concerned about the accuracy of the group quarters count and wants to make sure anomalies didn’t affect the state population figures used for divvying up congressional seats among the states.
The withdrawal is only being made on the preliminary injunction motion, not the public records lawsuit.
Group facilities were among the most difficult places to count people during the 2020 census because the pandemic forced colleges to shutter dorms and send students home. Also, nursing homes and other facilities restricted access in an effort to protect vulnerable residents from the virus.
Abowd said that if the Census Bureau is required to release additional records as part of the Fair Lines lawsuit it will need as much as six months to recalibrate a new statistical tool meant to protect people’s privacy so that they can’t be identified through the data.
The privacy method known as “differential privacy” adds calibrated error to the data, most noticeably at small geographic levels such as neighborhood blocks, in order to prevent people being identified by high-powered computers through matches with third-party data such as voting records or credit card data.
In a statement, Fair Lines called Abowd’s declaration “laughably self-serving.”
“This Census Bureau has been plagued with embarrassing problems for the last many months, in large part due to Abowd’s push to apply ‘differential privacy’ over the objections of many outside and inside the Bureau,” the statement said. “All we are seeking is transparency in how the count was determined – which reveals no privacy issues whatsoever.”
Because of the privacy method, data at the neighborhood block-level may look “fuzzy,” with weird situations such as blocks showing children living with no adults or the number of people not matching the number of housing units in a block, acting Census Bureau director Ron Jarmin said Wednesday in a blog post.
Jarmin said that blocks should be added together to produce accurate results.
“Though unusual, situations like these in the data help confirm that confidentiality is being protected,” Jarmin said.
— Associated Press