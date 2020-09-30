Taylor grand jury recordings to be released Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has delayed until Friday the release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor’s killing by police, so that prosecutors can edit out witnesses’ names and personal information.
Audio recordings of the proceedings were originally supposed to be made public Wednesday, but Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office asked a Louisville court for a week’s delay to remove details such as witnesses’ addresses and phone numbers.
On Wednesday, Judge Ann Bailey Smith granted a shorter delay, giving the attorney general until noon on Friday.
Cameron’s office sought the delay “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings,” according to its legal motion Wednesday. The recordings are 20 hours long.
Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville home by police who were executing a narcotics warrant in March. The grand jury decided this month not to charge any of the police officers involved with her death; instead, one officer was charged with shooting into a neighboring home.
Firefighters to deploy shelters in California blaze
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Flames devoured swaths of brush and trees in Northern California on Wednesday amid unseasonably hot and dry weather. Officials said wind-whipped flames led two firefighters to deploy the emergency fire shelters they carry.
The firefighters were assigned to the Glasser fire burning in wine country north of San Francisco Sunday when gusty off-shore winds fanned the fire, prompting them to deploy their fire shelters after flames overwhelmed them.
The firefighters covered themselves on the ground with the emergency shelters that look like space blankets if they are in imminent danger from flames. They were not injured, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
It’s the third time that fire crews have had to deploy their fire shelters this fire season — a last-resort effort to save their lives that was once uncommon. On Sept. 8, 14 firefighters deployed emergency shelters as flames overtook them and destroyed the fire station they were defending in the Los Padres National Forest. Three firefighters were hospitalized and later released. A day later, a crew fighting a deadly blaze in Butte County was overrun by flames when winds shifted and its members escaped with only minor injuries after deploying emergency shelters.
Man arrested in ambush of 2 LA County deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in their squad car, authorities said Wednesday.
Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey told reporters.
Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. He pleaded not guilty to charges in both cases during his arraignment Wednesday. He is being held in jail on $6.15 million bail and is due back in court in November.
Murray’s attorney, Jack Brennan, declined to comment. Murray faces life in state prison if he is convicted.