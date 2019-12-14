Marine killed in WWII combat reburied in Utah
BOUNTIFUL (AP) — A U.S. Marine killed on a Pacific island during World War II were reburied Saturday in Utah.
Decades after Pfc. Robert James Hatch of Woods Cross was killed in 1943, searchers found his remains and others in a previously unrecorded burial trench on Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.
Hatch’s remains were later identified the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
On Saturday, fellow Marines in dress blues carried the coffin containing Hatch’s remains from a hearse to the burial site in the Bountiful City Cemetery.
The hearse arrived at the cemetery after driving under a giant American flag held over a street by a fire engine’s extension boom.
Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures one as shoppers flee
ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting that wounded one man in a mall food court sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic Saturday.
The Cobb County Police Department said the man was wounded at Cumberland Mall around 1 p.m. following an argument and that the shooting suspect ran away. The victim was taken to a hospital, where Cobb County Police spokeswoman Ofc. Sarah O’Hara said he was in surgery and “expected to survive his injuries.”
Police said they have identified a suspect and are looking for him, but O’Hara provided no further details.
Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall’s food court after shots were heard. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.
Videos posted online showed people with shopping bags running in all directions from the food court, with some hiding under counters and tables. Shoppers reported that store employees in some cases told them to hide in stockrooms. Police, upon arriving, evacuated people who were found hiding.
Zyon Davis told WGCL-TV that he was shopping in a sporting goods store when he overheard two men arguing loudly at a deli in the food court. Davis said one of the men then drew a gun.
“You heard the gunshots, probably two or three shots,” Davis said.
In the aftermath, Davis said some people pushed and shoved others to the ground as they ran.
“It was very chaotic,” Davis said. “Everybody was running everwhere. Everything was a mess.”
O’Hara said multiple shoppers were examined by paramedics because of panic attacks, while several pregnant women also sough examinations. She said a motorcycle officer was struck by another vehicle while coming to the mall, but was treated for minor injuries and released.
US finally giving boot to official foot measurement
WASHINGTON (AP) — Change is afoot for the official measuring stick used to size up big places in America.
The reason? There are actually two different definitions of the 12-inch measurement known as a foot.
Some land surveyors use what’s known as the U.S. survey foot. Others use the definition that’s more accepted by the broader world: the international foot.
The difference between them is so tiny that you can’t see it with the naked eye on a 12-inch ruler. But over big distances, it matters. So, to reduce the chance for errors and confusion, the federal government has announced it’s finally giving the boot to the survey foot.
The international foot is the smaller one — adding about an eighth of an inch of difference when measuring a mile. That means the United States is 28.3 feet wider when measured using the international foot instead of the survey foot.
The change started in 1959, when the federal government mandated that everyone use the international foot but allowed surveyors to keep to the old U.S. survey foot for a while. That temporary reprieve has lasted 60 years, but it will finally end in 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Institute of Standards and Technology announced in October.
Surveyors in 40 U.S. states and territories still use the larger U.S. foot. The rest use the smaller international one.
“We have chaos,” says Michael Dennis, a project manager for NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey. Geodetics is surveying that takes into account the curve of the Earth. “This is a mess.”
The small difference may not seem like much, but it caused trouble in planning for high speed rail in California, Dennis said. It also created a mess for bridge work between Oregon, which uses the international foot, and Washington, which uses the U.S. one, he said.
Dennis also relayed a horror story one surveyor sent him: A contractor from a state that uses the U.S. foot planned a building in the glide path of a major airport in a state that uses the international foot. The confusion over the two different feet caused delays, extra cost and redesign of the building to be one floor shorter. (Dennis wouldn’t identify the airport.)
“It’s embarrassing that we even had this going on for 60 years,” Dennis says. “This whole thing is ridiculous.”
141-year-old fruitcake is a Michigan family’s prized heirloom
TECUMSEH, Mich. (AP) — Some families pass down jewelry, watches or even recipes. But a Michigan family has its own heirloom: a 141-year-old fruitcake.
“It’s a great thing,” said Julie Ruttinger, the great great granddaughter of Fidelia Ford, who baked the cake in 1878. “It was tradition. It’s a legacy.”
The cake was initially preserved to honor Ford. She established a tradition of baking the cake and letting it age for a year before serving it during holiday seasons. Ford died at age 65 before her 1878 cake could be eaten, and by the time the holidays arrived, the family considered her handiwork a legacy, not food.
Until his 2013 death, the cake was in the care of Ruttinger’s father, Morgan Ford, who was Fidelia Ford’s great-grandson. He had stored it in an antique glass dish on the top shelf of a china cabinet in his Tecumseh home — which is where it remains today.
“He took care of it to the day he left the earth,” Ruttinger said. “We knew it meant a lot to him.”
Guinness World Records doesn’t have an entry for the oldest fruitcake, but as for cakes in general, the Ford fruitcake is nowhere near the world’s oldest, The Detroit News reported. That honor goes to a 4,176-year-old cake that was found in an Egyptian tomb, according to the Guinness organization. It is on display in a food museum in Switzerland.
During the 93 years that Morgan Ford held on to his family’s fruitcake, he showed it off at church and family gatherings and shared stories about its history with younger relatives. He even showcased the cake on “The Tonight Show” in December 2003, taking a bite with the host and saying it tasted like thrashed wheat.
“He really enjoyed sharing the joy of the cake,” said another of his daughters, Sue Durkee. “He took a lot of pride in it.”