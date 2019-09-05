4. The NCAA refused to make any changes to the harsh punishment it meted out to the BYU basketball program for the Nick Emery situation. What impact does this have on the Cougars?
DICKSON: I think BYU has moved on from Emery but it’s a definite blow to an athletic department that builds its programs on the moral high ground. I don’t think Dave Rose’s image is tarnished at all among Cougar fans. He really fell on the sword by sticking with Nick and taking him back in the program. But the legacy of Emery is always going to be “he cheated and quit.” It’s probably unfair because only Nick’s inner circle knows the real story, but it’s what most fans will remember.
LLOYD: What is so laughable to me is that the NCAA seems so determined to hand out as harsh a punishment as it can get away with to an institution like BYU that is driven both internally and externally to be rule followers. For some reason, the governing body seems to take fiendish delight in really hammering a program trying to follow the guidelines while other programs that have much more institutional knowledge of violations get off easier. That feels backwards, since it appears the NCAA is incentivizing teams to try to cut corners. The silver lining to this whole debacle is that all of the Cougar programs will be paying much closer attention to what athletes are doing with family friends to try to avoid similar situations in the future.