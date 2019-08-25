In most of the last decade, Utah has won the rivalry game because it has been slightly more consistent during 60 minutes of football. BYU has generally played well enough to win for a half or three quarters, but the Utes have done enough to hold on.
The Cougars know that to beat Utah they have to play at a high level without those costly lapses. BYU can't assume that any lead is safe or that any deficit is insurmountable. The Cougars have to maintain their focus and determination, no matter what Utah throws at them.