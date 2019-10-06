Saturday, Nelson also announced that changes would be made to both of the church’s youth programs — the Young Men and Young Women organizations.
The details of the changes were then announced by Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the church's Quorum of the Twelve, who spoke Saturday afternoon, and Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women's General President, who spoke in Saturday evening's Women's Session.
The Young Women's program will have a new theme, which is typically recited by Young Women in the program around the world in their classes.
The program will also see changes to the way that Young Women's classes are organized, based on specific needs of the individual wards and will see the names of classes — Beehives, Mia Maids and Laurels — retired.
For Young Men, the announcement stated that bishoprics would directly oversee the Young Men's program, and that all Young Men's presidencies would be released.
Young Women presidencies will still be in place, and, according to the new announcement, will now report directly to the bishop.