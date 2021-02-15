Andrew Engemann, former deputy chief for Pleasant Grove Fire Department, has been appointed to be the new fire chief. He took over after Chief Dave Thomas retired earlier this month.
Engemann comes from a musical family — his father, Bob Engemann was an original member of the 1960s music trio The Lettermen.
“My family’s background is singing and entertainment. That never really caught on with me,” Engemann said. “I liked working on vehicles and cars and was going to automotive school. Then, a friend took an EMT class. I was still trying to decide what I was going to do, and I took the class too.”
In 1991, Engemann was hired as a firefighter and EMT (emergency medical technician) with Logan City. After four years, he was hired in Orem, where he worked as a firefighter, EMT and then, an engineer.
“About a year later, I went to paramedic school and stayed up at Weber State for six months,” he said. During most of his career in Orem, he worked as an engineer and was also part of the HAZMAT team and special response team, helping with ropes and confined space rescues.
Engemann began working part-time for Pleasant Grove Fire Department in 2005, while still working for Orem’s department. In 2014, he began working full-time for Pleasant Grove as captain and then deputy chief when Thomas became chief.
As of last week, Engemann became head of the department.
“I was lucky enough to be able to get the job as chief,” he said.
Engemann has seen a lot of changes in Pleasant Grove since he first began working there, when it was a part-time department.
“At nighttime and on weekends, we responded from home,” he said. “Then, we became a full-time, paid department. In the last 13 or 14 years, we’ve accomplished a lot between going to full-time staff and getting a brand-new station. We’ve accomplished a lot and it’s been fun to be a part of that,” he said.
Currently, Pleasant Grove’s department has 15 full-time employees, three of which are administrative staff, the chief, deputy chief and fire marshal. There are about 35 part-time employees.
“Every day we have six people on. Most of our part-time employees are full-time employees with other departments. They help us out immensely,” Engemann said.
As with other area departments, Engemann said that Pleasant Grove Fire Department responds to medical calls about 75% of the time. These often include heart attacks, strokes, diabetes complications and seizures. About 25% of their calls are fire-related. The firefighters in the departments are paramedics as well.
One of the main focuses for the department right now is mental health. Recently, Mental Health Monday was implemented. Each Monday, information about mental health topics is provided and members of the department discuss it.
“It’s mainly to get it more out in the open, be able to talk to somebody,” Engemann said. “Firefighters anywhere see a lot of bad stuff. We want to try to get that to where we take care of it early.”
Another goal for the department is good physical fitness, including yearly physicals for the employees.
“Firefighters are more prone for certain types of cancers,” Engemann said. “We want to take care of them.”
Engemann also plans to have more involvement with the community, especially after the last few months of social distancing due to COVID-19. There are future plans for community CPR classes and Stop the Bleed classes for school personnel.
“We have had some great chiefs here, and I’m happy and honored to be in this position,” Engemann said. “I work for a great city.”