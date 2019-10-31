1. The NCAA has announced it will let athletes make money on their likeness, name and image. How will this affect a program like BYU?
LLOYD: The reality of this latest announcement is that no one really knows. There are still so many details to be ironed out that I could see it being positive, negative or basically a non-factor. I can see Cougar boosters showing their support by providing opportunities for BYU athletes. I could see the university choosing what it sees as the moral high ground and limiting the way Cougar athletes are allowed to profit. The most likely outcome, in my opinion, is that this will get mired in legislation and legal wrangling for years and won’t be implemented any time in the near future. If the move turns out to be as bad as some think it will and ruins amateur college athletics, then I will definitely remember fondly when college players played sports for the love of the game and not for the money.
DICKSON: I agree with Jared on this one. While I think it’s a good idea for college athletes to be able to make money from their likeness, name and image, it’s a very complicated issue. I fear this will create an even bigger gap between the Power 5 schools, Group of 5 schools and independents in terms of recruiting. All the top recruits pretty much go to Power 5 schools anyway, but when a big-time school can offer a $100,000 bonus that is perfectly legal, why would any 4- or 5-star recruit go to a smaller school?
It can also create a huge financial gap between, say, a quarterback at a P5 school and a swimmer, or tennis player, or women’s soccer player. Sure, those athletes are getting scholarships but not the lucrative deals available to football or basketball players.