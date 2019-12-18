Looking to take in some holiday lights while also keeping yourself warm and toasty? Well, Spanish Fork’s Festival of Lights allows people to do just that.
For seven days a week, 6-10 p.m. from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, Canyon View Park is host to a drive-through holiday experience featuring larger-than-life light displays totaling more than 1,000,000 lights.
Though the Festival of Lights is in its 27th year, the event strives to keep its lighted lineup fresh.
“We bring in a new structure each year for the Festival of Lights,” Emily Harryman, special events supervisor with Spanish Fork City. “This year, it’s a unicorn with a carriage.”
According to Harryman, preparations for the event begin in October and require a full staff of city workers two months to complete. The length of the season can depend on when holidays fall, but regardless of length, the attraction often sees a lot of visitors.
“On average, it could be anywhere from 200 to 800 cars a night,” said Harryman. “I usually see about 800 cars a night right before Christmas, and whenever it’s snowing, a lot of people like coming through when it snows because it illuminates the lights.”
The event costs $8 per single-family vehicle, $22 per commercial van or vehicle towing a trailer, and $30 per bus. Allowing buses is a relatively unique feat to the Festival of Lights, according to Harryman. “Our event does accommodate buses,” she said. “You’ll find a lot of the other events do not because their structures aren’t high enough.”
With several different modes of transportation to see the drive-through-only event, traffic can get a bit congested at times.
“It’s not uncommon to come on a night and have cars backed up all the way up to U.S. Highway 6,” said Scott Aylett, public information officer with Spanish Fork City.
To help ease traffic, a staging area is open to the public at the parking lot west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Powerhouse Road. It’s available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for groups to park and carpool together as well as a place for overflow parking.
During non-peak days, from Thanksgiving to Dec. 7th and after Christmas Day, the event does allow two drive-throughs per admission. To add synchronized music to any drive-through experience, tune to 99.7 FM.
Harryman stressed that charging by the carload versus per person keeps costs low and the event accessible to as many citizens as possible. “Spanish Fork likes to keep the cost low so that this is a family-fun experience for people,” she said.
Aylett further explained, “Not only is the Festival of Lights something that we look forward to as a city, but we feel like it’s something that the residents look forward to just looking at how many people come through and the feedback we get from residents.”
More information can be found on the event’s website here: Spanishfork.org/fol