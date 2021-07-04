It was spring of 1987. My Grandma Oneita Sumsion was attending BYU with her three brothers: Jess, George, and John. She only had a couple more classes to finish up her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
As she tells it, it was at this time, Grandpa Sumsion phoned her at work and told her they were heading on that mission to England. She had a week to prepare to leave. This would mean that she would have to quit her job working as an editor/reporter of 20 years where she received numerous awards for her writing and put her dream of a bachelor’s degree on hold for at least 18 months while they served.
She decided to follow the Lord’s call to serve and spent the next 15 years in faithful service by serving five separate missions. Each mission took her further away from her dream of one day graduating with her bachelor’s degree … or so she thought.
Fast forward to the spring of 2019. I was a couple of months away from graduating with my master’s degree from Utah State University. I was talking to my then 88-year-old grandma on the phone. She mentioned again that she wished that she had been able to finish her bachelor’s degree from BYU. She only had a couple of classes left. It was at that moment I had an overwhelming thought that it was her turn to achieve her goal. It was her turn to receive her bachelor’s degree.
We spent the next year working with BYU in different ways to see how this dream could be realized. It started with visiting with a counselor from the School of General Studies. During that visit, we discovered that she had completed the credit hours needed for graduation, but that she was missing needed classes to meet the course requirements for her bachelor’s in journalism.
After that meeting, my grandma took matters into her own hands in January 2020. She began working with an advisor from BYU. Through the help of this wonderful advisor, my grandma was able to get her last classes waived due to her diligent work as an editor/reporter for the Springville Herald and the Daily Herald in Provo in previous years. She had finally achieved her dream. She was going to graduate in June 2020.
As long as I can remember, my grandma was always my biggest cheerleader when it came to my educational decisions. She had encouraged all her grandchildren to get as much education as possible. She was the most excited family member when I told her I was going back to school to get my master’s degree. I am so grateful for her example and hard work to make her dream of graduating a reality.
When she thought all hope was lost for her graduating with her bachelor’s degree, she should have known better — dreams do come true. And now at 90 years old, she is the proud recipient of her Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the Communications Department of BYU.