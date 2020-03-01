To those of us whose brains are not built for math, the practice seems like a miracle. Almost every American encounters word problems asking questions like: If two trains leave points A and B, X distance apart, at Y time and and travel toward each other at M velocity, where will they meet?
To Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, such a problem was no problem at all. If you add gravitational pull, the speed of the earth spinning and its progression in orbit around the sun, toss in wind resistance once inside the atmosphere and the mass and volume of a spacecraft, it might take her a little time, but she’d figure it out. She was a groundbreaking genius, woman and African American.
At last, her final day was tallied at 101 years, 5 months and 29 days. She died Feb. 24, 2020. The world has lost an extraordinary person. The U.S. has lost the brilliant light from her mind, and the torch of her civil rights leadership.
She was no activist, but her brilliance simply couldn’t be hidden under the bushel of discrimination. She entered high school at age 10 and later attended a traditionally all-black college, West Virginia State, at age 14. After she had taken every math class offered, the professors began designing new classes to keep pace with her intellect. By age 18 she graduated summa cum laude with degrees in mathematics and French. She took a job teaching at an all-black high school.
She married at age 20 and soon became the first African-American woman to attend graduate school at West Virginia University. She quit after a year because she was pregnant and wanted to focus on her family.
But when her husband died in 1953, after 17 years of marriage, she had to go back to work. She heard that the forerunner of NASA, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, hired black women as mathematicians in their guidance and Navigational Department. She landed the job.
She worked for five years in the “computer” room where black women calculated with pencils, paper and slide rules. But eventually, the fledgling NASA engineering department saw her astonishing abilities and moved her into the office with the all-male, all-white engineers.
Though segregation laws were still in place, Katherine said she didn’t pay much attention to the codified segregation. She worked hard at her assignments and quickly earned the respect of everyone associated with the space program.
A 2016 book by Margot Lee Shetterly titled “Hidden Figures” depicts Katherine’s life as a prominent physicist/mathematician at NASA. The book was made into a highly acclaimed movie the same year. In one scene, she had to run to another building a distance away to find a restroom for black women.
As the electronic computer age dawned, Katherine was assigned to help check and recheck the machine’s calculations. She assured NASA that the machine was indeed producing accurate results.
Katherine said that Hidden Figures depicted their stories and characters well. Another of the film’s scenes depicts her working long and hard on reports involving mind-boggling calculations, only to have the name of a white, male engineer go on the cover page. At last, her immediate superior wanted to leave the facility in Virginia before finishing a report. His superior wanted him to stay to finish it. He said, “Put Katherine’s name on it! She did most of the work anyway.” That was the first time a woman’s name appeared on a report in NASA engineering.
She worked on the Apollo projects, most notably bringing the damaged Apollo 13 module home and landing it in a predictable place for quick retrieval. The last project she worked on was a quest to reach Mars.
In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Katherine the highest civilian honor, The Medal of Freedom. She has also been given five honorary Doctorate degrees and dozens of other honors. Mattel even has a Barbie Doll made to represent her.
Born during World War I, she seemed to have limitless ability to learn and understand the principles that govern our universe. She blazed a path not only for scientists, but particularly for women and people of color. Wouldn’t you love to know what question she asked God first upon passing away?
A truly great American, God bless her.