On a recent trip, we visited Mammoth Cave National Park. Sweat trickled down our backs as we hiked to the historical opening until suddenly we felt the cool breath of the cave coming from a yawning, black opening deep in the woods.
With over 400 miles of mapped passageways, Mammoth Cave comes by its name honestly. Surveyors think there may prove to be more than twice that size when fully explored.
Slaves mined bat guano in the cave to make gunpowder during the war of 1812, and cave tours began shortly thereafter. Franklin Gorin bought Mammoth Cave in 1839. As one of Gorin’s slaves, Stephen Bishop was already familiar with the cave. Gorin began using him to guide tourists through the cave for a fee.
Business was soon so brisk that he approached his friend, Thomas Bransford, and asked him if he’d rent him two slave boys, Nicolas and Materson Bransford, to work as tour guides. They settled on a rent fee of $100 per year. The teenage boys also were allowed to keep some of their earnings.
Though they suffered all the injustices and woes of slavery, including losing their children when they were sold away, they also became well-educated men.
Scientists from many fields came to study the cave, and Bishop and the Bransfords learned from them and soon began sharing their extensive knowledge with visitors. Bishop made a remarkably accurate map and named many of the landmarks, including The Fat Man’s Misery, Cleaveland Avenue and Mammoth Dome.
Some of the deepest parts of the cave bear 175-year-old graffiti documenting that the first explorers were indeed enslaved Black men.
Period documents describe the guide meeting the tourists warmly with a basket of provisions on his arm. They distributed lanterns and led off, winding through broad passages and rooms as large as gymnasiums. Some followed their guides into the lower levels, beyond the Bottomless Pit where the River Styx flows.
Dr. John Croghan bought the cave in 1850 with the hope of creating a successful sanatorium for the treatment of tuberculosis. He suffered from the disease and pinned his hopes on reports of tourists feeling invigorated and refreshed after visiting the cave.
The doctor built several small cabins about a half mile from the main entrance and invited TB sufferers to come to the cave. Guests were often frightened when they saw the skeletal patients gathering to eat, pale and weak from living in solitary darkness.
After a few of the patients died, the experiment was declared a failure, and the remaining sufferers left the cave. Dr. Croghan died of the disease shortly after he gave up on the cave.
The guiding tradition continued through the Bransford generations. After Emancipation, the Bransfords became successful entrepreneurs, guiding and running a hotel.
When the U.S. Parks system took control of Mammoth Cave in preparation to make the National Park in the late 1930s, the famous Bransfords lost their jobs. Only white guides would be employed. After a family tradition of 100 years, it seemed the legacy would come to an end.
In 2004, Joy Medley Lyons, chief of program services at Mammoth National Park, was concerned about the accuracy of stories guides told visitors. All pictures of Black guides were labeled as “Stephen Bishop,” although they were obviously different people.
She dug into the history and found the Bransfords and their story. She searched the local area and found that Jerry Bransford — the great-great-grandson of Mat Bransford — still lived in the area. He had been very curious about his own family history, and Lyons filled in many blanks from records Bransford knew nothing about.
In 2004, when Jerry retired, Joy Lyons called him.
“What would you think of becoming a guide at Mammoth Cave?” she asked.
Jerry applied and was received with open arms.
I met Jerry Bransford on June 10, 2020, and he shared part of his story. Sure, he knows all about the cave geology and history, but he also has a fascinating story of his own family’s courage, suffering, daring and exploration.
Only in America, God bless it.