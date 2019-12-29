I was on my way home from helping two of our sons’ families in Idaho. Jeff usually drives our truck, so I’m not completely used to it. Shortly after leaving Pocatello, the steering wheel began to vibrate. It quickly became so violent that I realized the tire was about to blow. And it did. I didn’t lose control, and managed to get off on the left shoulder.
I consider myself a self-sufficient gal, but it took me 45 minutes to get the spare out from under the truck bed. But I soon realized that the sloped shoulder wouldn’t allow the jack to get the truck up high enough.
About then, a man pulled up with his two teenage kids. He thought he could make the jack work but after 20 minutes of trying different placements, agreed that it wasn’t going to work. He apologized that he hadn’t been able to solve my problem, but asked if he could call a nearby garage with towing service in nearby Inkom, Idaho.
He left with the instructions, “If there’s anything I can do for you, call me and I’ll come back. Don’t hesitate.”
An Idaho state patrolman pulled up behind me. I told him the situation and he instructed me to get into the truck and buckle my seat belt. “You’re in a dangerous spot and people don’t always pay attention.” I told him that my earlier helper had called “Solomon’s” in Inkom.
“Oh, if Solly’s is coming, they’ll take good care of you. They’re great people,” the officer said.
A few minutes later, another man pulled over ahead of me. He had no back window in his very old car. He said, “My wife said she saw a woman with a flat tire that looked like she needed help on the Interstate. She told me I better see if I could help.”
I explained that I already had help coming.
“I’ll save you some money, I have a jack that will work. I’ll do it for free!”
I demurred because I expected Solly’s at any minute. God bless him!
When Josh Solomon arrived, he had the truck jacked and the tire switched within about three minutes. I asked him if he thought the spare tire would be okay for my long drive. “Better follow me to the garage so I can check the pressure and look it over for you.”
At Solly’s shop, I decided to buy a replacement tire. He gave me a terrific price. My spare looked too sketchy. While Josh put the new/used tire on, his dad, Todd Solomon, told me about their business. His dad had bought the business to provide work for them back in 1970. Their home is across the street and they have two additional garage bays behind the house.
While we chatted, a lady named Mary came into to shop. She wanted to pay a towing bill for her nephew who had a trailer break down a long distance away. Solly’s had gone to the rescue.
“No ma’am, I won’t take your money,” Todd murmured.
“I want to pay that bill. I think it’s $300.”
“We’ll figure it out. But I won’t take your money.”
Eventually she left, disappointed in her quest. “Mary’s husband died about a year and a half ago. She’s had a hard time.”
He added, “My dad always said that if at the end of the year you’re up $100, you had a good year. Our job is to take care of people.”
I knew I was getting a great deal on the tire, balancing and installation, but when I went to pay, I realized he never intended to charge for rescuing me from the side of the Interstate. I tried to insist but had no more luck than Mary.
“Stop by for another chat sometime,” Todd said as I left.
I was safely home when I realized that his son Josh had given me a superior tool to replace the device I had for lowering the spare tire.
What a blessed day I had! I am humbled by the great Americans who habitually share brotherly kindness. My new friends, the Solomon family in Inkom, Idaho, set an example of kindness, generosity and good will every day of the year.
Only in America, God bless it.