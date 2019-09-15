Most Americans know that the Statue of Liberty was a gift of love from France. But we have other gifts which are less well known.
England had been decimated by German bombs in World War II and resources were running low. Winston Churchill addressed the U.S. Congress on Dec. 26, 1941, saying, “In the days to come, the British and American peoples will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together side by side in majesty, in justice and in peace.”
America’s somewhat late entrance into WWII did indeed help turn the tide against the Nazis. The war ended in 1945. Extensive rebuilding absorbed much of Europe’s attention but in 1954, an Englishman named Warwick Charlton had the idea that England should give the U.S. a “thank you” gift for helping defeat the Nazis. The English decided to offer America a ship.
The ship was not just any old junker. It was to be a faithful rendering of the Mayflower, the ship that carried Pilgrims to America in search of religious freedom. The English group, Project Mayflower, searched around the U.S. for a proper place for Mayflower II to be enjoyed.
It turned out that Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts, had already commissioned MIT naval architect, William A. Baker, to create working plans for a Mayflower replica. Plimoth Plantation had been yearning for just such an exhibit.
So, the British and Americans collaborated once again. Plimoth Plantation promised to maintain Mayflower II forever.
Funded by donations from both sides of the Atlantic, Mayflower II was built in the Upham, Devon, England shipyard using old traditional methods. The result was a brand-spanking new ship made to look 330 years old.
Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was to accept the gift under the condition that Mayflower II would be permanently maintained. The handsome gift was made authentically of wood, with canvas sails and tar-covered hemp rigging. But like all organic materials, nature does her best to reclaim her own. The sun, salt and water combination is a potent force for deterioration.
So the Mayflower II has been repaired a number of times since she sailed majestically across the Atlantic in 1957 and received in New York City amidst ticker tape celebrations.
She was in the final stages of her latest makeover when we found her in August 2019. She’s in dry-dock at Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Connecticut, a working maritime museum and the DuPont historic maritime restoration site.
Historic records reflect the Mayflower as having been nothing more than a typical merchant ship built in the early 17th century. The original usually carried wine and dry goods. She had a beaky front and a 30-foot-tall structure on the back called an “aft castle.” This aft castle made the ship very difficult to sail into the wind, so the trip to America took two long months on rough seas. Passengers were horribly sea-sick. The trip back to England in the spring took only half as long.
The separatist “saints”, as they called themselves, thought they were headed for the Virginia Colony where they had permission to set up a community between 38 and 40 degrees latitude. But Mayflower dropped them off far north of that destination at 43 degrees latitude, where they found no sign of civilization other than an abandoned village. Nevertheless, Mayflower passengers made the Mayflower Compact, agreeing to a simple democratic form of community government before they disembarked.
Mayflower II has never become unseaworthy, but regularly needs a surgical tuck or a new joint here and there. At 106 feet long and 25 feet wide, she seems massive in dry-dock. I watched a man using an electric planer on the starboard side, shaving down a new piece of wood to match the rest of the hull. He laughed at me when I collected a handful of the shavings.
She was still sporting her undercoat of gray water sealant primer in some places and wore a plastic skirt protecting her still-naked planking below the waterline.
Mayflower II should be finished soon. She has a date to be home to Plimoth Plantation by November 2020 for the 400-year commemoration of the Pilgrims’ landing. She should be ship-shape in plenty of time.
Mayflower is a worthy gift from a worthy ally.
Only in America, God bless it.