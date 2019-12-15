I am not fond of snakes. Yes, they’re interesting, but so are scorpions, spiders and leeches. Their habit of slithering over my hands as I weed or underfoot as I hike is unforgivable.
But the river that bears the name ‘Snake’ was a pleasant surprise. We were family-reunioning at a camp near Afton, Wyoming. One of the activities offered was river rafting on the Snake. My nephew-in-law, Riley Balling was an experienced river guide and would captain the raft.
I pictured myself beating off water snakes between battling rapids until someone assured me that the name referred to the river’s course, not its creatures. I signed up.
My brother Mark decided to take a second river run at the last minute. That meant we were short one life jacket, but Mark knew the river was fairly tame and wasn’t worried. Riley refused: No life jacket, no raft ride. But Mark got to go after all when he borrowed a lifejacket from the river ranger station.
Not only is river rafting ridiculously fun, there’s no better way to appreciate the dramatic, wild beauty of a river than by riding on its breast. The upper Snake flows through quiet forest glens, cliffs and meadows. There are quiet pools and rushing, splashing rapids. The sky was deep blue that July day and the water cold and clear.
But the raft was also full of inexperienced paddlers. After a few unplanned introductions with boulders Riley realized the raft was leaking air. It became increasingly hard to maneuver. When we collided with another boulder, Mark was bucked into the river.
We struggled to get close enough to Mark to rescue him, but when we did, it was a narrow place where the Snake pulled him underwater in its powerful coils. My brother-in-law, Tony Martorana and I, saw his frightened face looking up through the water.
We grabbed hold of either side of Mark’s lifejacket and by a miracle, heaved him, head over heels, into the raft.
Nobody said much for the next several minutes. Riley rebalanced the passengers for their paddling strength and skill and called out paddling commands with military precision. We obeyed.
The upper Snake is popular for rafting. The scenery will take your breath away, all by itself.
It’s true that the Snake didn’t get its name for its fauna, but it isn’t true that it’s named for its snaking course. Early explorers misunderstood the Shoshone sign for ‘salmon’ or basket weaving to mean ‘snake.’ The mistake stuck.
The Snake River springs into existence in Yellowstone National Park and wends west through Wyoming and southern Idaho. It slides into Oregon and then back to the east to form the state line between Idaho and Oregon and then Idaho and Washington. It turns west again and joins the great Columbia River in the Tri-City area of Washington.
It glides through croplands, and rushes through canyons with towering cliff faces laced with waterfalls. Shoshone Falls near Twin Falls ID is 1000 feet wide, and 212 feet high and forms the natural limit to the fish migration.
The river gathers strength as tributaries swell it, but as it flows into the Snake River Basin it temporarily loses volume because it supplies a gigantic underground aquifer containing over 100 million acre feet of water. (An acre foot is enough water to cover an acre of land with a foot of water.) Lower down, the river regains volume as the aquifer bubbles back up into the river from artesian springs. Over twenty rivers flow into the Snake between its head in Wyoming and its mouth, 1078 miles downstream. In the lower parts, vast quantities of wheat and other agricultural products are barged downstream on its waters.
There are nine dams along the Snake River. Conservationists want to tear out the lower 4 dams to reestablish the native salmon migrations routes downstream. There are fish passages for adult fish going upstream, but the youngsters going down are often killed in the violent current below the dams. One dam was already removed and the fish population increased dramatically as a result.
The Snake River basin and its twenty major tributaries are home to dozens of types of flora and fauna endemic to the Snake River ecosystem. These unique species help make the Snake River region a national treasure.
Only in America, God Bless it.