With the quarantine tightening across the nation, many people are finding time for interests they have neglected. For me, I spend days in the gardens and evenings tending family roots.
I’m certainly not alone. Family history research is one of the most popular searches online. The United States Government recently released the 1940 census. According to Ancestry.com, an estimated 87% of Americans today can connect with at least one relative in the 1940 United States Federal Census.
Daughter-in-law Lindsay issued our family challenge for virtual interaction this week. She invited us to “recreate a photo” from our family history. Some of the children drew pictures and other families dressed up to pose for photos. They were quite convincing!
One of my sons followed a sketchy line back that suggests my husband descends from Blackbeard the Pirate. I suspect there are a lot of trolls on that line.
Trolls are mutant cousins who enjoy frustrating researchers by adding random names or celebrities. I’m never sure if their intent is comic or if they are punishing ancestors for ancient spankings. Worse, they spawn!
I stayed up into the wee hours of Monday morning battling trolls and their spawn. I have a highly respectable third great grandfather, James Armstrong, born 17 Feb 1786-88 in Pennsylvania. There’s a photograph of his gravestone in Michigan. I found a life sketch for him explaining that he was thought to be the first “white settler” in Kalamazoo County, Michigan. He and his wife Elizabeth apparently prospered. According to tax records, they had cattle, pigs, and horses as well as their land and house, not long after settling.
Grandpa James was apparently interested in (then) recent American history. He named his sons, William Penn Armstrong, John Quincy Adams Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson Armstrong, Andrew Jackson Armstrong, twin sons Alpheus and Alfred, (I guess he was too stunned by the birth of twins to think of two historical names at once) and finally Warren Franklin. His daughters were named Lynney, Emaline and Elizabeth.
I am absolutely certain of his pertinent dates. But before the internet existed, someone wrote down that Grandpa James’s father was named Andrew and had significant dates for him too.
But this pre-Internet troll didn’t record the source of the information. Hundreds of family trees now cite each other as sources, but nobody seems to know the original source, if it exists.
Then there are the disputing claims that Grandpa James’ father was Dr. James Armstrong. All I want is a document that definitively ties James to a father, any father!
I have wondered if there is a reason for the shadiness. Those who claim Dr. James was papa have indisputable proof of his marriage. . .a year after James was born.
I’ve been poking my fingers into anthills looking for this elusive papa for a long time. I find myself wishing I could make trolls pay fines. Don’t be a troll!
Sometimes the dates themselves tell a story. A child’s birthdate and a mother’s death date match. Wedding dates that come close to the first child’s birthdate.
I’ll keep hunting. This time of seclusion is a great time to catch the family history bug. Start by asking your living ancestors about their ancestors and write it all down. My mother tells how her mother looked down her nose at her farm-wife mother-in-law. But my mother enjoyed her generous cooking, the entertaining way she manipulated her dentures, and her warm welcome.
Another great, great grandmother, Hannah, came across the plains with Mormon pioneers. A romance developed with a young Englishman in the company, but they couldn’t communicate since she spoke only Swedish. When they arrived in Salt Lake, the young suitor found a man who spoke English and Swedish and asked him to tell Hannah that he wanted to marry her. But Nils Anderson thought Hannah was pretty cute, so he married her himself three days later. He told her about the other suitor a few days later.
Family history is popular among all generations of Americans these days. Every name, every date, every location found adds a piece to our collective American history.
An unlikely result of this pandemic may well be a generation more connected to their families, living and dead.
May God Bless America (and all the world).