I was in my 40’s before I had opportunity to return to college to finish my degree. I am chagrined to admit that I had never read the United States Constitution until I began the process of finishing my bachelor’s degree.
I suspect, however, that I was not alone in my ignorance.
I often hear political comments on what is “constitutional” and what is not. Having studied the magnificent document itself, I know what it is and what it is not. The whole concept of America is embedded in and created by the U.S. Constitution.
The Constitution was created as a structure for our federal government. It determines how our representative government functions. It creates the relationships between the three branches of government.
The wisdom and insight expressed by the framers whispers of divine aid. It is referred to as our framing document, and the writers of it as our “framers” because it is very much like a set of blueprints.
The most naturally stable structure has three legs. A three-legged stool will sit on uneven ground without wobbling, but a four legged stool will wobble if there is any variation in the surface.
Similarly, the framers created three branches of government so that there would be equal tension between them. Each branch has the ability to check the other. As with a three-legged stool, if one branch lengthens its reach too far, it must be brought back to equal length or it will topple the stool.
The first of the three branches created is the Executive, embodied by the President of the United States. He cannot create law or government himself. He only may agree with laws created by the Congress to sign them into law, or to disagree and veto them. He also has the right to represent or appoint others as ambassadors from the U.S. in negotiating and interacting with other nations.
The second branch is the Legislative, represented by Congress.
Congress is divided in half with equal powers. The half called the House of Representatives is peopled with a variable number of delegates who each represent a similar number of people. Their duty as “congressmen” is to represent the interests of the citizens in their specific district.
The other half of Congress is the Senate. Each state is appointed two senators without reference to population. This is a clever provision to keep more populace states from ruling less populated states. The large metropolitan areas of the country may have very different priorities than the farmers who are producing the country’s foods, and the Senate ensures that all interests are given equal consideration.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate must agree on potential laws before they can be submitted to the president for consideration.
The last leg of the stool is the Judicial branch, embodied by the Supreme Court. The court’s function is to determine whether any law or ruling by lesser courts is in keeping with the wording or intent of the U.S. Constitution. It has no role in creating new law.
The first draft of the U.S. Constitution was largely written by James Madison as expressed by the Constitutional Convention in 1887. Madison became the fourth President of the United States.
Once the Constitution had been ratified, the framers soon realized that it should enumerate the rights it was designed to protect. Madison drafted the Bill of Rights, ensuring freedom of speech, assembly, to bear arms, religion, protection from federal overreach, etc. The 10 rights in the Bill of Rights, were quickly ratified and attached to the Constitution as amendments.
As time passed, the 11th amendment prevented lawsuits between states. Voting law was described in great detail in the 12th amendment and expanded to former slaves in the 15th and women in the 19th. The 13th amendment outlawed slavery, and the 14th amendment establishing that anyone born in the United States is a citizen and entitled to equal protection under the law. The 15th amendment ensured the right to vote to former (male) slaves. The 16th amendment gave the federal government the ability to collect income tax.
Other amendments have clarified, set presidential term limits and even rescinded earlier amendments.
After over 230 years, the original structure and Bill of Rights still blesses us.
Only in America, God bless it.