The Adams family was anything but gothic. In fact, they thrived and even reveled in a provincial lifestyle.
When her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, learned that the young couple were in love and desired to marry, her mother was appalled. They had much higher aspirations for their daughter than a country lawyer from Braintree, Massachusetts, later known as Quincy.
Yet, for all their elitist ideas, they had not seen fit to educate their daughter, Abigail, beyond basic reading, writing and cyphering (arithmetic). Abigail herself had organized her friends into a reading society that accessed the local private libraries.
In her later years, she became an advocate for the education of women. How were they to gain wisdom and knowledge enough to help and influence their husbands and children without education, she wondered.
The couple did marry, and nine months later, became parents. The young husband, John, soon proved a level head in the rising turmoil between the American colonies and her mother, England.
Abigail was kept busy by her growing family. Staunchly anti-slavery, she vowed that no slave would ever sleep under her roof. She did much of the housework herself.
John’s rising career was sometimes overstretched by the demands of family and he relied heavily on Abigail to tend the family, the home and even the Adams’ financial affairs.
Abigail, ever learning and studying, invested their savings and took sound advice in handling and multiplying their resources.
When British soldiers fired randomly into a group of attacking rioters, killing five people, John’s second cousin, Samuel, dubbed the event a massacre to whip up anger against British oppression.
John’s unpopular decision to successfully represent the accused British soldiers in court earned him a reputation for putting moral principle above politics and launched him into the political limelight.
Abigail watched the battle of Bunker Hill from a nearby hill in Boston while tending Dr. Joseph Warren’s children as he fought and was killed in the battle.
When the American Revolution began in earnest, John was a member of the Continental Congress. In a letter from Abigail, she warned him to include rights of property ownership and other protections for women in the documents (Declaration of Independence) or else women would rise up in rebellion and refuse to accept governance without representation.
But her threat did not engender sufficient fear in the assembled men. Soon, John was sent as an ambassador to Europe. After the Americans gained Independence, Abigail and the children joined him. They had been apart more than 4 years.
Abigail disliked London, feeling shunned by the uppercrust. She expected to dislike Paris, also, but soon found friends. Parisian fashions fascinated her, though she sighed that she would never be entirely in vogue.
Rules of hospitality soon forced her to break her vow about slaves. When their friend, Thomas Jefferson, visited them in Paris, he brought a slave attendant, Sally, for his daughter, Mary.
Abigail couldn’t turn the slave out, so she allowed her to stay. Slave laws freed slaves brought to Europe by Americans, so in a way, she did, unwittingly, keep her vow.
The lengthy separations caused by John’s political career benefitted future generations. The couple exchanged more than 1,100 letters.
In the letters, they remarked on politics, economics, public sentiment as well as recording events relevant to the American founding. Though John Adams has been regarded as an excellent letter-writer, enriching the American story, Abigail’s letters are an even richer treasure trove to historians.
Her wit, wisdom and faithful advice to her sometimes curmudgeon-tending husband have become part of our heritage.
John became the first vice-president by winning the second highest number of votes to George Washington. Eight years later, he was elected president of the United States.
So, Abigail became the first Second Lady and the second First Lady. She died of breast cancer at age 73.
Seven years later, John and Abigail’s son, John Quincy Adams, became the sixth president of the United states. He didn’t win the election outright but combined his electoral votes with Henry Clay’s in exchange for an appointment as Secretary of State for Clay.
So, though Andrew Jackson had more electoral votes than either man, J.Q. Adams became president. Abigail would have had a strong opinion on such shenanigans.
Only in America, God bless it.