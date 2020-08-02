When my husband, Jeff, informed me that the Farmers Insurance Regional Office where he worked was closing and we had been offered a relocation package to Oklahoma, my heart sank. Not that I’d ever seen more than a tiny corner of the state, but I knew the stigma.
When my Dad was less fashion forward than my mother preferred, she’d tell him he “needn’t dress like an Okie.” Mom had been raised in Southern California and seen the migration of poverty-stricken, uneducated, farm workers inundate her natal state. They came from all over the South-Central states, including Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, but they were all labeled “Okie.”
Perhaps the lady doth protest too much. Mom’s own father came to California from a Kansas farm before she was born.
Mother Nature and the economy had certainly ganged up on the small farmers in the South-Central states in the 1930s. As the Great Depression threw 25% of Americans out of work, no rain fell on the thirsty Plains. The ferocious wind sucked up soil from farmers’ furrows and left dirt in every crack and cranny of the homes. Crops died, and bankruptcy followed.
But in California, the orchards and fields lay waiting for laborers to come to the harvest. The weather was fine in California. Wages were reported to be high.
So, workers came by the tens of thousands. Entire families packed up their portable belongings on their jalopies and turned their battered trucks toward the setting sun.
The flood of workers drove wages down. John Steinbeck wrote about the Jode family, who moved from orchard to orchard, becoming poorer and poorer the harder they worked. An abundant harvest hurt the starving Okies. The demand dropped below the supply and farmers burned their excess produce to keep prices up.
In all, those who trace the migration estimate that half a million “Okies” migrated to California during the dustbowl/Great Depression.
One unique aspect of that last American migration was that families kept together. The Works Project Administration, (WPA) built labor camps to help shelter and feed the over-crowded migrants. As they managed to catch a break here or there, they became more stable, built towns and settled down, mostly in the San Joaquin Valley of California.
So, when Jeff said we were moving to Oklahoma, I thought of “The Grapes of Wrath” and my father’s highwater pants.
I went online to see what housing was like. I was shocked to see that the vast majority of houses were graceful French Provincial and built of brick. The yards were big with rolling lawns and arching trees. The home prices were very buyer friendly.
Where were John Steinbeck’s flat, dusty plains scorching in the blinding sun? Oklahoma had had a makeover!
First, the farmers who remained through the dustbowl learned to plow their furrows with the contour of the land and crosswise of the prevailing wind. That simple change helped eliminate the howling, sun-blackening dust storms.
The WPA had also dammed rivers and streams all over the state, building over 200 lakes. There are only about 60 natural lakes in the whole state and most of those are small, oxbow lakes. Now Oklahoma has more shoreline than any other state. Water sports have flourished.
With reservoirs came irrigation. The drought ended, and more consistent rainfall has allowed hardwood forests, grain, canola, pecan and walnuts and other crops to thrive.
Universities have sprung up and established traditions of scholarship and sports. Two of my brothers received their medical degrees from Oklahoma schools.
The creeks and rivers run through lush landscapes.
Now, our daughter, Tricia, is raising her family in Broken Arrow, near Tulsa. They own a lush acre and a paid-for house. Her husband, Walt, a mechanical engineer, proudly claims “Okie” status, even though he was born elsewhere. Their children can claim it by birthright.
Almost a hundred years after my grandfather left Kansas to seek his fortunes in California, his descendants returned to the neighborhood, now more inviting and fertile than ever before. The culture is friendly, chatty, generous and relaxed. When the time came for us to move after a decade in Oklahoma, I grieved to leave behind a beautiful place and beloved people.
Call me an Okie, I don’t mind.
Only in America, God bless it.