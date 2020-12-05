After writing Americana for almost 5 years, I am finally going to write about a place I once visited.
Ironically, it’s dubbed one of the seven natural wonders of the world. We call it The Grand Canyon.
While our traditional use of the word “grand” is spectacular or wonderful, the moniker probably comes from the Spanish who found it before we English speakers and called it “Grande” or “big.” They may have even called it “muy grande.”
Regardless of the translation, it’s both very, very big and very, very beautiful.
I had never before been in the area of Arizona we drove through as we moved from Southern California to Colorado. I was surprised to see a wooded, mountainous landscape rising up from the arid deserts of eastern California and western Arizona. Saguaro cacti gave way to Ponderosa pines.
Before long, we pulled into Flagstaff, Arizona. It’s a pretty, mountain town with wooded niches throughout the city. But driving the 80 miles out toward the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the topography soon gave way to desert.
No photograph could have prepared my mind for the vastness of this great crack in the earth. In places, the north rim is 15 miles away and more than a mile deep. The wind gusted cold in the February chill, and the railings on the butte seemed woefully inadequate.
My visitors’ center big take-aways were two-fold. A. Paul Bunyan’s biographers have proven that he was never in the area. Second, nobody really knows the precise mechanism that created it. Scientists also don’t agree on the age of the Grand Canyon.
Some postulate many tens of millions of years and others believe only a few million years. Still others examine evidence for a cataclysmic event in more recent history.
But, as I observe the maps and photos of the canyon, I see holes in lots of theories. I’m an American and I can form my own opinion. So, here’s what all my day’s research suggests.
When I bake a layer cake, I have to be very careful to prepare the first layer before I add the second layer. If the lower layer is domed, the upper layer, which has a flat bottom, will crack and create a canyon.
Scientists have long debated how the Colorado River cut through a great, upheaved area called the Colorado Plateau. It seems to me that the stress on surface stone from an upheaving lower layer could easily crack like a birthday cake.
Rangers will tell you that the Colorado River cut the canyon. The area removed represents more than 5 trillion tons of dirt and rock. That’s about 800 cubic miles.
If such a feat were accomplished over time, a long time, wouldn’t we expect a huge delta in the Bay of California like we see in Louisiana from the Mississippi River? Where are those 800 cubic miles of dirt that have been removed to form the canyon?
We know from the deposited rock at the top that the area was once a salt sea. Where there were once prehistoric sunbathers and boaters, now tourists gawk at the beautiful sunset colors of the canyon walls and whitewater rafters test their courage — or intelligence — at the bottom of the gorge, where the river flows on the oldest exposed rock.
Gigantic volcanic lava flows have plugged the canyon many times, forming temporary lakes that rupture in earthquakes or are worn away when water flowed over the plug. The region is riddled with faults and seismic movers and shakers.
Where’s the dirt? It’s in the Bay of California between Baja California and mainland Mexico. But the way it’s deposited supports the theory that it was done largely all at once, dumped by a vast, sudden drainage from a crack opening beneath a shallow sea. Sorta like frosting flowing into a broken cake.
I wasn’t there, but I think it was a tremendous earthquake that heaved up the plateau, cracked the top layers and drained the inland sea into the Gulf of California?
Do you doubt me? You won’t regret seeing it for yourself. Then try to prove me wrong. Isn’t free speech a great thing.
Only in America, God bless it.