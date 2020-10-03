Almost 15 years ago now, we left our home in Black Forest, Colorado, and moved to Oklahoma.
A job change for my husband, Jeff, precipitated the decision. Of course, we perused the homes for sale on Zillow, and I began to realize that Oklahoma had a lot going for it.
First, it’s not flat, at least not anywhere east of Oklahoma City. There are rolling hills covered in hardwoods.
In the autumn, the landscape turns into a red, yellow, green, orange and brown crazy quilt. In the south eastern quarter of the state, there are genuine mountains with piney forests. Rivers meander past tiny towns, mostly with Native American names, nestled in the valleys.
Even on the plains to the west, the landscape is not without feature. True, it has its share of forsaken dustbowl communities where the only apparent source of income is a speed trap manned 24-7.
The speed limit signs go up and down every 200 feet, so if you don’t watch closely, you’re likely to miss one. I know from experience. But even in those areas, the land is planted with grain or canola, or other field crops.
The wind blows, and rains beat down. The lightning flashes, and the thunder rolls. Sometimes, when a cold front meets a warm current, the two conditions begin to circle, and tornados are born.
Our new home was made all of brick — most homes are — and sat on 2 acres of land. Plants I had struggled to keep alive, let alone get them to produce in Colorado, thrived and multiplied in the damp, warm earth of Oklahoma.
I planted fruit trees, flower gardens, berries and grapes. Almost everything flourished, so I began to contemplate planting some nut trees. How incredible would it be to raise our very-own pecans.
After researching and reading online, I was glad for an opportunity to talk to someone who had raised pecans. She was an elderly woman who we met through church. She had the authentic accent of a native Okie. It’s almost like a Southern accent, but with a bit of Tennessean mixed in.
When I learned that she had grown up nearby, I asked her if she had ever tried raising pecans.
“Oh, yes!,” she said. “Every year, we’d sit out on the porch in the fall, crackin’ pecans. We’d be eatin’ ‘em and dumpin’ ‘em into the pot for storin’. It seemed purty much like we’d no sooner get to the bottom of that sack and there’d be a new crop waitin’ to be shelled.”
“How did you manage to keep the squirrels out of them?” I wondered, because many of the accounts online suggested that the squirrels were a genuine nuisance to pecan growers.
My new friend looked at me like I was half daft.
“Squirrels?” she answered. “We’d shoot ‘em, of course! My daddy’d put me on his back, and I would cling with my arms round his neck. He’d take that little .22 and just shoot em out of the trees.”
I am almost embarrassed to admit my next question.
“What’d you do with all those dead squirrels?” I asked.
Her look couldn’t be described as anything but incredulous. “We’d eat ‘em, of course!”
“Really!” Now this was getting fun. “What do squirrels taste like?”
“Squirrel.” She didn’t quite roll her eyes, but I could tell she wanted to. Who could blame her?
But then her eyes got a far away look. “People don’t eat squirrel too much anymore, do they?”
“I guess not,” I answered. “I’ve never tasted it.”
“Well, bless your heart!”
I later learned that the apparently “blessing of my heart” is laced with an ironic connotation implying inferiority.
Oklahomans are as diverse as any other area, but most embrace, the open, friendly, accepting culture. The term “Okie” is a moniker proudly reserved only for born and bred Oklahomans.
I did an informal poll of Okies. I found that it was rare that they hadn’t at least tasted squirrel. It was often followed up by, “not much meat on a lil’ ‘ol’ squirrel.” I was never sure if they were yanking my chain.
I never did plant the pecan tree, but I quickly grew to love Oklahoma and most of all, Okies.
Only in America, God bless it.