Christmas has come a long, long way.
The birth of Jesus Christ was not celebrated at all until at least 300 years after the event. Early Christians chose the December date because of its nearness to the solstice and the pagan holidays that went with it.
The rebirth of the Sun was transformed into the birth of The Son.
The celebration was very far from the lavish holiday it has become in America. Ironically, some of the very earliest settlers — the Puritans — outlawed celebrating Christmas as a shame to Christianity.
Anybody caught observing the day was boiled in their own pudding. Well, not exactly, but they were punished.
In the early 1800s, an American author named Washington Irving wrote — fictional, shhh! — stories about a dream he had where St. Nicolas rode over the rooftops and treetops of New York in a flying wagon.
The idea of Santa Clause and his flying sleigh evolved from there. Though Christmas celebrations were still banned in parts of the United States, for the excess of drinking and fighting that it engendered, Irving’s writings about traditions of feasting and giving gifts began to charm Americans out of their humbug attitude and — hopefully — their tendency to fight over Christmas.
For a time before the American Revolution, anyone caught commemorating Christmas in Boston was fined five shillings.
Charles Dickens followed up with a story of Christmas ghosts and heightened the movement across the sea toward common English traditions.
German immigrants brought their tradition of bringing evergreen boughs or even entire trees into the house to decorate for the darkest time of the year.
Apparently, to Irving, Christmas was a good thing, not merely an excess of buying.
He wrote: “He who can turn churlishly away from contemplating the felicity of his fellow beings and can sit down darkling and repining in his loneliness when all around is joyful, may have his moments of strong excitement and selfish gratification, but he wants the genial and social sympathies which constitute a merry Christmas.”
America was still slow to hang the proverbial stockings. It wasn’t until after the Civil War — on June 26, 1870 — that America officially unlocked the chimney cover and made Christmas a national holiday.
At least fighting has not resurged as a vice associated with Christmas.
Other traditions have developed and been absorbed into our American tradition. This year, with COVID-19 still raging, Christmas is likely to take a little different tone. Though many of us have had to loosen our literal belts, many are also planning on tightening their Christmas belts.
A Gallup poll suggests that Americans plan to spend an average of $140 less this year than last.
Christmas parties are likely to be few and far between in 2020, but if you are lucky enough to get to go to one safely, etiquette demands that you bring your host(ess) a gift. Flowers and chocolates are safe bets.
If it’s an office party, then no gift is expected, unless one person is paying the whole bill. If gifts are to be exchanged, etiquette gurus urge conservative, thoughtful gifts. Don’t consider offending or embarrassing someone by anything racy, too personal or designed to point out what may be a tender spot in the recipient.
White elephant gifts are the only gifts where it is acceptable if the item is used. Even white elephant gifts should be in good taste. You may find something hilarious, if a bit off-color, but bringing it to a party risks insulting or embarrassing the host or other guests.
During medieval times, Christmas revelers would go door to door, demanding the best food and drink from the house. If it was not forthcoming, they would play mean pranks.
But whatever the motive, wealthier Christians began planning to feed the poor in honor of Christmas day. Although mean pranks are relegated to Halloween, the part about feeding the poor is worth saving.
With families holing up together for a long winter’s nap, it’s a good time to start some new family traditions. Happy memories don’t need to cost anything. So, go ahead and put credit cards away and bake up some gingerbread.