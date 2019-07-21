There was nothing more exciting to me than a school field trip. Even now, I marvel at the courage my teachers showed by willingly corralling 30 students around an unfamiliar place.
But one such trip paid off in my life more than any other. We visited the Exploratorium in San Francisco. It was like a journey to another realm!
That sort of “museum,” where visitors play with the exhibits to learn scientific principles, have proliferated across the country. Wherever you are in the U.S., you are probably close enough to enjoy a science museum on a day trip.
Jeff and I later took our children back to the Exploratorium. It was especially fun to see which displays attracted them. One loved the color-related experiences while others enjoyed manipulating sound or structure.
We lived in Colorado when one of my kids brought home a permission slip and request for parent chaperones on a trip to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. I eagerly volunteered to accompany the class.
The biggest problem I had on that trip was keeping my attention, at least partially, on keeping track of the students I was assigned to watch over. When the object of an experience is to teach through experience, everyone is drawn into learning.
It was something of a no-brainer when we moved to Oklahoma and discovered the Science Museum Oklahoma. We needed an annual pass! It’s next door to the delightful Oklahoma City Zoo, so it became a one-size-fits-all destination when we had guests to entertain or wanted a family excursion.
Ironically, the two displays that dominate my memory of our visits to that science museum are some of the least complicated and unique. The first is lying on a bed of nails. It was not uncomfortable, especially for someone like me who is chronically itchy. The second was the demonstration of how much stronger a piece of wood is if laid on its side than laid flat. I love to build and remodel houses and the science behind the engineering fascinates me.
In the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, the opportunity to race a virtual T-Rex dinosaur left a lasting impression. I’m glad to know that if the “Jurassic Park” science develops to the point where dinosaurs really are brought back, I can still out run that critter.
The other sector of that museum was the gemology area. Lots of science museums have displays of minerals that make thieves’ fingers itch, but the day we visited the Perot Museum, I was in the mood to gaze at that form of incredible beauty that the earth creates naturally.
There’s often a planetarium included with the museum and after all the super stimulating fun, I usually doze off once the room is dark and the seat reclined. I know to go to the planetariums first if I want to really learn something.
The St. Louis Science Center is another fun, interactive museum. It was replete with interesting displays and interactive fun. It’s a free museum, and the day we visited was so crowded that it was difficult to get a “turn” to try out some of the fun stuff.
Now that we’re in full grandparent mode, we have a grandparent pass that includes the Museum of Natural Curiosity. This facility includes an elaborate jungle gym, testing your strength compared to a variety of animals, a music exploration area, water and air pressure interactive exhibits and play areas, the science behind “magic” tricks and lots of other science-based play areas.
One of the great things about getting older is that we don’t much care whether the younger folks snicker when we do what we want to do. While most science museums are somewhat directed to children, the displays are built so that full-sized folks can enjoy them, too. I’m always glad for a chance to try to pick out a tune on a harp with laser beams instead of strings or trying on an invisibility cloak in front of a green screen.
The museums’ stated purpose usually includes encouraging life-long learning, and hey, I’m still alive and I don’t mind if I do!
Especially in America, God bless it!