Editor’s note: After many years, Beth Stephenson has decided to retire her “Americana” column. This is the final one. We’ve enjoyed the ride as she’s documented her historical travel experiences.
I begin this column with mixed feelings. After 5 years, this is my last Americana column. I have visited every state, but there is a vast number of new things to be learned, new people to meet and new vistas to enjoy here, in America.
I started Americana in response to the political vitriol that plagues election cycles. I hoped that readers would see that America does indeed celebrate diversity, not only of dozens of races, but also of cultures, religions, backgrounds, histories and hopes.
At last, I have compiled the articles into four volumes, available on Amazon. It’s time to concentrate on new ventures.
I hoped that readers might learn something of what it means to be an American. We, as a nation can celebrate the lives of people like Harriet Tubman and Abraham Lincoln, who each approached correcting a national sin with much courage and personal sacrifice.
Millions of Americans have used their freedom to make the world better. Like Captain of the USS Missouri, William M. Callaghan, who reminded his men of national humanity when he ordered the body of a Japanese kamikaze pilot, who had tried to sink his ship, given an honorable military burial. He even required his men to make a Japanese flag. Later, when the war was won, that hand-stitched flag was presented to the pilot’s Japanese parents.
Our history is replete with miracles, proving that God has smiled on the American experiment.
We celebrate men and women, like William Still, who operated stations on the Underground Railroad. He helped as many as 800 slaves find freedom. With great foresight, he kept records so that families might someday be reunited.
Other heroes flew engine-less planes behind enemy lines to deliver troops and equipment to the battlefield. They knew the risks, they knew the mortality rates and went anyway.
America still has heroes: from the stranger who stops to help change a tire or help calm a tense situation in a grocery store, to a comforting firefighter, EMT, police officer, nurse or doctor who steps in to help in an emergency. This year has focused our gratitude for those in the medical profession who risk their own health to minister to ours.
Then, there is this magnificent land itself. We have soaring mountain ranges, each boasting unique beauty. There are swamps and bayous, rivers and lakes in the sultry south.
In the north, there are vast expanses of untamed wilderness. From the boundary waters of Minnesota, accessible only by boat, to the prairies of the Dakotas and Nebraska. The Great Lakes are clear inland seas with some spectacular shorelines we usually expect to find only on the Atlantic or Pacific. Winter comes with an iron grip to those lands and locals make the most of their wonderlands with skating and other icy activities.
Almost every region offers special recreation. From skiing, snowboarding, four-wheeling, cycling, jogging, boating and surfing, to floating, hiking, paddling, fishing, hunting, walking, star-gazing; the list is endless.
Sports teams — ranging from pipsqueak to professional — give us reason to cheer in friendly competition.
America boasts dozens of steel cities where commerce thrives. In New York or Los Angeles, the entertainment industry attracts hopeful performers from around the world. Stock markets and tech industries provide prosperity nationwide.
There are beautiful beaches on every side of this country. The Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf coast offer diverse wetlands, sandy beaches, crashing waves and mild, lapping shorelines, depending on their moods. Fishermen mine the ocean depths for fish and other seafood.
Scattered across the nation are abundant oil and natural gas wells and refineries, fueling our transportation and machinery and heating and cooling our buildings.
The earth itself yields grain, fruits, meat animals, dairy and vegetables, with corn and soybeans providing the largest American cash crops.
Factories across the country produce automobiles, tools and trucks or the parts used in them. America produces more farm equipment than any other nation, by more than double.
Then there’s technology. Americans have it for a reason. Freedom creates capitalism and capitalism motivates innovation.
Americana has been an expression of gratitude for those who have sacrificed that we might have freedom and prosperity. How I love this land.
Only in America, God bless it, forever.