As the coronavirus cases gallop past 3 million with no sign of slowing, claustrophobic Americans are breaking free into the great outdoors. After all, we’ve been studying this virus long enough to know that transmission out of doors is highly unlikely, even if your fellow explorers are infected.
Over half of America’s population reported enjoying outdoor activities last year. Now, with indoor recreation largely shut down, Mother Nature’s arms are open as wide as ever.
Trails are crowded this year to be sure. Last week, Jeff and I encountered mountain bikers, a dirt-biker, horseback riders and other hikers on the Pine Hollow trail on the back of Mt. Timpanogos. The first mile and a quarter were uphill, some of it steep. After that, it flattened out somewhat and the scenery took away what breath we had left. Wildflower-strewn meadows were ringed with quaking aspen trees and whispering spruce and pines. A cheerful brook meanders along the trail, its mossy banks mostly hidden under a lush green canopy. Rugged snowcapped mountain peaks provided a majestic backdrop with a few wispy clouds floating in a deep blue sky. There’s no precise language for the fresh, grassy scent in the air nor the random freedom of butterflies lilting from dandelions to yarrow to monkshood.
Those we meet on the trails in every part of the nation are usually friendly, passing with a greeting or word of encouragement. It’s as though we share a moment of mutual understanding of the joy of our beautiful world.
I’m usually content to hike, but in a few days, we will amp up the adventure factor and try a new sort. We are planning to kayak down the north fork of the Flathead River. We’ll start at the Canadian border and float down 60 miles over four days. We’ll take food I’ve dehydrated, a water filter with camp bag, sleeping gear, tent and plenty of bear spray. We’ll pause to swim and fish during the day, and hopefully camp in Glacier National Park at night. We will definitely not wear masks!
My oldest son, Rob, is determined to make mountain biking the official family sport. But the chances of all participants coming home from the bike park without leaving some skin behind seem small. Just today, son Daniel rose early and hit a trail near Draper called “Levitate.” The levitating was apparently fun, but the landing ... not so much. They stopped on the way home for Lidocaine spray, large gauze pads, and other wound care supplies. No stitches required because fast downhill trails take chunks, not cuts.
For all the cuts, bruises and breaks related to mountain biking, even I recognize terms like “full-, hard-tail,” (no seat suspension) and other code for the level of bike technology and related expense.
The trails themselves also have terminology related to their difficulty. The International Mountain Biking Association, (IMBA) ranks trails according to their difficulty so riders can make informed decisions. The rankings range from easiest to hardest: white circle, green circle, blue square black diamond or double black diamond. Trails receive the ranks based on the firmness of the surface and width of the trail, the nature and size of the obstacles, and the grade, ranging from less than 5% incline to more than 20% on the double black diamond.
The IMBA believes that nearly 40 million Americans mountain bike each year. Hikers outnumber them two to one, but other trail sports are distant seconds. Ski resorts began building mountain biking trails in the 90s and giving mountain bikers a ride up on the ski lifts. Day passes for mountain bikers are generally much less expensive than wintertime lift passes. Fun community bike parks are springing up all over the nation and are usually free.
Mountain biking is exploding in popularity. With between 15 and 20 million bicycles sold in the U.S. each year, mountain bikes were the most popular.
In urban areas, Americans enjoy skateboarding and street cycling. Watersports like kayaking and canoeing or those requiring a motor like water skiing, wake boarding, jet skiing, etc, float others’ boats.
Americans are getting out, breathing fresh air, soaking in the summer sun, exercising, socializing and relishing the simpler times forced upon us.
God Bless America!