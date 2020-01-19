As newly minted empty nesters in 2015, we decided to enjoy a campout and float trip with our daughter and some of her in-laws. We brought our two new kayaks. We went to Bennett Springs, Missouri, about five hours from our Oklahoma home.
In an ironic twist, I landed a feature assignment from the OKC newspaper on glamorous camping or “glamping.” We were tent camping but the Campground had posh cabins and RV hookups.
The first night, a crashing thunderstorm soaked everything in our leaky tent. We rose bleary eyed and tried to enjoy the fish hatchery and the beautiful springs.
We had planned to make a flotilla of rafts and kayaks on Saturday. But BYU had a football game on Saturday evening, and after a hard first night, Jeff wanted to skip the flotilla and take a kayak-only river ride Friday.
Our son-in-law, Walt, his dad, also Walt and Jamison, Walt’s cousin’s son joined us.
We noted the huge bridge marking the pullout near the campground before driving to the put-in.
Something seemed wrong when we put in. I even paddled upstream for a minute. It seemed like the pull out was to the south but the river flowed north. We nosed our kayaks downstream, assuming that the Niangua River must loop around.
Grandpa Walt concentrated on teaching Jamison the tricks of navigating a river in a kayak.
Breathtaking scenery adorned the float route. High bluffs gave way to grassy, flower strewn meadows. Turtles basking in rows on fallen logs slid into the water at our approach. Deer raised their heads to watch us pass.
The Niangua is a confluence of cold springs, so trout, bass and other fish flitted in the crystal water. There were fun little rapids and runs, but I worried a little about floating a raft with little children through the more technical parts. The current was a little quick, too. Our excursion was only supposed to be 7 miles. At the rate we were moving, we expected to see that bridge in late afternoon.
By early evening, the scenery we passed was no less spectacular, but our arms burned from paddling and we were getting worried. We had sunscreen and water, but no food, no towels.
On we paddled. The sun set in the wrong place and night crept in. Because it was dark we dared not go any further, so we pulled onto a sandbar. We gathered for a prayer and felt reassured that we would be alright.
Our wet bathing suits, T-shirts and lifejackets provided little warmth. Walt’s phone battery was exhausted from photographing the natural splendors.
The temperature dropped into the mid-40s. Eyes glowed in the darkness across the stream. Coyotes howled in the distance. The Milky Way and other constellations crept over the heaven, reminding us that we were less than dots in the universe.
We did calisthenics, huddled together and kept a close watch on skinny Jamison. The fog rolled in around 2 a.m. and rewetted us. We sang songs, told stories and jokes. My body ached from shivering so violently.
Never was the misty light of morning more welcome. We launched our kayaks downstream, since Grandpa Walt’s shoulder refused more heavy paddling. Slowly the sun burned through and made the dripping trees glisten. The birds warbled joyfully. We longed for rest more than food or warmth.
A mile and a half further down the Niangua, we heard the hum of a Johnboat. The Missouri State troopers were out looking for us. When we beached our watercraft, I shamelessly planted a kiss on that young man’s cheek.
Our fellow campers had figured out that we had put in at the pull out. Every paddle stroke carried us further from our destination. They had looked for us until the fog made it too dangerous for them. Early that morning, our daughter sent a text message to her brothers. “Mom and Dad and Walt went out kayaking yesterday and never came back.” We finally pulled our kayaks out 19 miles below our starting point.
The trooper radioed ahead and our fellow campers met us with food and towels. God bless those troopers that sacrificed their comfort and convenience to help us without even asking, ‘How do you manage to get lost on a river?” How kind! How benevolent! How lovely are their feet on the riverbank!
Only in America, God bless it.