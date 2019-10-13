The hospitality industry in America alone, is worth more than $200 billion. That represents more than one-third of the global market.
Big business means big advertising. I could hardly believe it when as a freelancer, I began getting offers for free trips around the country in exchange for travel features for newspapers.
Probably the nicest American hotel I’ve ever stayed in was on my very first press trip. The Anatole Hilton in Dallas is a destination all by itself. The lobby and main floor is half museum, half art gallery. Jeff and I spent a few hours gawking at the displays, taking pictures, and exploring the resort. They had ancient Chinese artifacts and even the propeller from the RMS Lusitania. Luxurious linens, chic décor, ambient lighting and a fancy bathroom matched the room to the posh hotel.
On another press trip, we stayed at the River City Hotel and Casino in St. Louis. Since we’re not gamblers, I was a bit leery. But the hotel was distinctly sedate and ultra accommodating. Every whim we could think of was quickly satisfied, and the rooms were beautifully decorated, and comfortable. I just love chic bathrooms!
I can’t muse on the subject of special hotels without mentioning the Queen Mary. Yes, she’s the old luxury liner. There are trade-offs staying in an old ship. The staterooms are comfortable but not fancy, high-gloss like we expect in an average luxury hotel. But the porthole windows open to let the breeze waft over Long Beach, California, harbor to freshen your lungs and spur imagination. The bathroom was the original, with a tap for salt water and another for fresh. The salt tap was disconnected, but I enjoyed a nice bath in a deep, cast iron tub. The old ship is itself a work of art, literally part museum, part event venue and part hotel.
Hotels always include fancy restaurants. Sir Winston’s restaurant on the top deck of the Queen Mary is posh and very English. The Yorkshire pudding was fantastic. The SER at the Anatole in Dallas serves fantastic food in original configurations. The tasty entrees were overshadowed by interesting sides like popcorn creamed corn.
Jeff remembers the German Chocolate pancakes at the River City hotel Lewy Nines Café. Three giant pancakes smothered in coconut-pecan topping and whipped cream. People go to fancy hotels and restaurants to treat themselves and proprietors anticipate what will tempt customers before customers know what they’ll want.
Nevertheless, if you’re a common plebe, the hospitality industry cares about you too. The word "motel" refers to a hotel geared to motorists. The country is linked from sea to shining sea with hotel chains that know how to tease dollars out of your wallet. This sort of lodging entices guests with free breakfasts and clean, no nonsense rooms. But the price of the motel, doesn’t necessarily predict the quality of the room or breakfast offerings.
Once we stayed in a chain motel in Colorado — I don’t remember which chain — where they advertised a breakfast, but we found only a tray of individually-wrapped muffins. The host sat beside the tray, warning our teenage boys to take only one.
Another time, as we travelled homeward from a long family trip, we stopped at the Royal Inn, somewhere in Illinois. The clerk tried to dissuade us, but Jeff would go no further. The hairs in the beds were nothing compared to what was on the walls in the bathroom. Police made a bust in the middle of the night. “Royal” treatment took on another meaning in our family.
Yet, when we booked one night at DJ Inn in Lamar, Colorado, we got an ultra-low price, a clean but ancient room, and a simple but adequate cold breakfast.
The champion bargain is the Sleep Inn near the Albuquerque airport. The price is low, the beds comfy, no weird smells, pretty, leaf-shaped soaps and nice shampoo. Breakfast includes custom omelets, other eggs, cereals, waffles, biscuits and gravy, pastries, cereals and assorted beverages.
We use online booking services and reviews to find the best bargains.
Whether you’re upper crust or just a heel, you can find exactly what you like.
Only in America, God bless it!