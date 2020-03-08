Valley Forge in Pennsylvania is now a peaceful sea of waving grass painted with wildflowers and dotted with grazing deer. The cabins returned to the nature. The ridges of the earthen redoubts and redans have softened with time.
Set aside in 1976 as a National Historical Park, Valley Forge is a place to remember the cost of freedom.
The Schuylkill River (pronounced skool-kill) flows past one side of the 3500 acre site of the Continental Army’s winter encampment of 1777-78. The river empties into the Delaware in Philadelphia, then the American Capitol, 20 miles away. The British occupied the capitol that winter.
Now there are a few replica cabins placed around the park for effect.
The Continental Army was ill fed, clothed and short of ammunition, to say nothing of being poorly trained, when they entered Valley Forge. Of those 12,000 men, only 8,000 were left by June. 2,000 had died from exposure and hunger or diseases such as Typhoid and Typhus Contagion, which spread readily in crowded cabins. According to British records, about 1,100 men deserted to the British, but those were almost all men who had fought as British soldiers and who had been in America for a short time. Very few were caught and court marshalled.
Their commander was General George Washington. He begged the Continental Congress for support for the hungry, freezing men. But Congress deadlocked for months quibbling over how to fund and feed the army. Many were dissatisfied with Washington’s leadership. Some argued that they should unseat Washington, angry over the army’s defeats in battle. Other representatives called him incompetent.
Meanwhile, Washington ordered the men to build cabins of native timber and mud. The men were divided into teams of 12 men. A prize of $12 was offered for the cabin finished first in the most workmanlike manner. The Valley Forge Historical Society has a handbook called the “Poor’s Brigade Orderly Book.” It gave these instructions: “The Soldiers Hutts are to be of the following dimensions VIZ fourteen by sixteen each, Sides, Ends and Roofs made with Logs and the roofs made tight with split slabs, or in some other way, the sides made tight with clay, Fireplace made of wood and secured with clay on the inside eighteen inches thick, this fireplace to be in the rear of the Hutt, The door to be in the end next the street, The door to be made of split Oak Slabs unless boards can be procured.”
Each 224-square-foot cabin housed 12 men.
Though George Washington had rented a comfortable farm house on the edge of Valley Forge, he refused to move from his tent until the last soldier was housed in a cabin. It was late February. Martha left Mt. Vernon and travelled almost 200 miles to Valley Forge to be with her husband and to help bolster the moral of the suffering men.
Washington was grief-stricken when he learned of the plot to unseat him as commander. He commented that if the Congress was dissatisfied with his leadership, he would return quietly to private citizenship. His humility and hotly loyal friends in Congress eventually deflated the opposition and the “cabal” against him dissipated. Supplies began to flow with greater regularity into Valley Forge
Prussian military leader Baron Friedrich Wilhelm Von Steuben joined the camp at about the same time. Though Congress would not commission him at first, he joined Washington as a volunteer and received authority to train the soldiers. The Baron spoke German and wrote his training instructions in French to be translated and copied. The handbook that resulted was the U.S. standard through the War of 1812.
The soldiers that stayed in Valley Forge through the winter emerged as a well-trained fighting force. Once spring arrived, new recruits swelled the ranks of the American Army.
None of these men had heard of “constitutional rights.” There was no guarantee of success. They risked everything to establish a nation where men would be free of oppressive government: a nation where they could flourish from their own effort.
First the battles and then the war turned in their favor. Their suffering and sacrifices were eventually paid in much greater freedom and opportunity. Today, the gentle breeze stirs the stars and stripes over Valley Forge.
Only in America, God Bless it!