It seemed like an inopportune time to visit Louisiana, but the power was back on throughout the state after Hurricane Laura, and we hadn’t been to our Southern-states kids’ homes for over a year.
Times seem so uncertain with a pandemic and natural disasters occurring across the country, and we wanted to follow though with our plans while we could.
As we turned south at Shreveport, Louisiana, just over the Texas border, we began to see more and more evidence of storm destruction.
Road signs were folded down, their double steel posts broken in half. Tall trees had fallen over the freeway. Their tops were cut off already to keep the road open, but the debris was waiting for crews to come back and handle the rest of the trees.
As we drove south, the dimensions of the trees that had been snapped off increased. Daniel and Lindsay live in Pineville, Louisiana. They didn’t get the full brunt of Hurricane Laura, but some of their neighbors had damage.
Three weeks after Laura roared through, we got to join Daniel and Lindsay’s family and the crews from Mormon Helping Hands to work on the cleanup farther south where the eye passed through Leesville with Category 3 strength winds.
The damage was more and more evident as we drove. Roofs were torn off and trees had crushed structures. In Leesville itself, we saw several other volunteer groups preparing to go to work. About 30 men stood in the parking lot of a Baptist Church, already wearing their red vests.
The various volunteer groups are coordinated by the local Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters. The Red Cross, United Way and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as local church congregations are usually members of VOAD.
The brilliant work of VOADs is that each member organization is equipped to do certain aspects of recovery better than others. The VOAD directs who is going to do what in advance. Mormon Helping Hands generally concentrates on cleanup of debris, covering damaged roofs with tarps, and preventing further damage, where possible.
I was involved with VOAD in Oklahoma City.
The Methodists and Baptists were often best prepared to open feeding centers where the displaced and those without power could go for a hot meal. The Red Cross opened response centers after serious tornados where each VOAD member could offer their services.
Survivors could identify which services they needed, prepare work orders and get a few days’ worth of food to take home. Typically, the command centers stay open for three weeks to a month.
The first day volunteering, we started at an 82-year-old man’s house.
Herman had a burn pile already going, but the patch of woods on his property had several huge trees perched precariously in the canopy or dug deep into the wet earth from their mighty crash. He had lost one leg to a blood clot a few years earlier. He said it pained him to watch others work for him.
“I’ve worked all my life,” he said, but before long, he was driving his tractor with a trailer into the cleared area so we could load it for transport to the burn pile.
I’m handy with a chain saw, so I got to man one of the saws provided by MHH. The hot, humid Louisiana air soon had sweat stinging my eyes. Mosquitoes took their share from the place I missed with bug spray on my shin. The flames in the burn pile sometimes licked 15 feet high, and with a team of 15 people, we kept it well-fueled.
We ended at noon and returned to the church for a lunch provided by other volunteers. At the next house, there was a huge tree down in the front yard, and a blown over fence. The homeowners were not home.
Lastly, we picked up debris and broken branches in an elderly lady’s front yard. The 70-foot tree that had fallen in her back yard was too big to do anything but trim off the branches. The trunk was much too thick and positioned too dangerously for us to consider cutting it with our 18-inch chain saws. It would have to wait for a lumber company.
The experience of joining an army of volunteers restores my national pride. Good people of many faiths and vocations come together to help the vulnerable and needy. Americans are compassionate. It’s who we, as a nation, are.
Only in America, God Bless it.