I looked forward to our visit to Jefferson’s Monticello with both eager affection and trepidation. I came away with a deeper appreciation for his complexity and very human struggles.
Monticello is Italian for “little mountain.” It’s the hilltop mansion near Charlottesville, Virginia, built by Thomas Jefferson. He chose the site in his boyhood rambles on his family’s 5,000-acre plantation. The view stretches to the distant horizons in every direction. He was 25 when he inherited the property in 1768 and immediately began construction.
Thomas Jefferson loved learning and actively pursued botany, anthropology and archeology. He loved physics and architecture. His eye for beauty and graceful design rendered Monticello what he called his “essay in architecture.” His design for the University of Virginia still reflects his sense of grace and thoughtful design.
He lived in a one-room cottage called the East Pavilion while the house was under construction. When he married his beloved Martha Skelton in 1872, they lived together in the pavilion for two more years before they moved into the unfinished main house. Ironically, the first house was completed the same year Martha died. She and the baby died from complications of childbirth.
Jefferson wrote that all his dreams ended in Monticello. After Martha’s death, he lived in France as a U.S. ambassador. Though he longed for the beautiful scenes of Monticello, he loved French food, architecture and music. When he finally returned to America in 1796, he began drawing plans for drastic remodeling of his home following French architectural trends.
Jefferson tore down several walls, changed the footprint of the house, added several covered porches, a domed roof and more than doubled the square footage. He reduced the spiral staircases’ dimensions to 24 inches wide with steep rises. Though the staircases from the basement were six inches wider to accommodate food trays, he wanted to save space for living area.
The second house was mostly finished by 1809, the year he retired as president.
Jefferson also considered common outbuildings like privies, kitchens and workshops as eyesores. He dug extensive basements and underground structures for all such functions. Even slave quarters were constructed below the grade level, so as not to interfere with the graceful scene of the gardens and house. Work and storage rooms are accessed via boardwalks above and tunnels beneath with the doors hidden in the hillside on either side of the house.
Jefferson loved to experiment with plant breeding and experimented constantly with vegetables, flowers, fruits, wine grapes and other plantation crops. The extensive gardens still boast dozens of varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers.
Inside the neoclassical second house the furnishings are unique to the man. Curiosities and artifacts sent to him by Lewis and Clark, and other novelties, hang in the drawing room. It was designed to reflect a place and person of learning, rather than a posh salon for idle comforts and conversation. Hides from animals, indigenous pictographs and weapons reflect Jefferson’s huge curiosity.
The slave quarters at Monticello were better than most on southern plantations. Jefferson believed that slavery was a blot on American culture and an evil practice. He even lobbied for the reinstatement of laws banning slave trade and promoted a bill to emancipate children of slaves born after 1800. Yet Jefferson never freed the slaves he had inherited with his estate and even bought and sold a few.
For all his insight, wisdom and sterling ideals, he was also a spendthrift. He owed far more than his income could repay. After his presidency, he tried an early version of GoFundMe, where he tried to make it U.S. policy for the nation to pay off former presidents’ debts. It failed completely. When he died on July 4, 1826, he owed so much money that Monticello and all but two of his slaves had to be sold.
Monticello was sold to Uriah Levy, who, with his nephew Jefferson Levy, restored and protected the property until it was purchased by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, a private organization which still operates the site today.
Jefferson was a man of contradictions, a man of great wisdom, intelligence and foresight, but also a man of folly: a true American founding father.
Only in America, God bless it.