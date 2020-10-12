Christopher Columbus’s discovery of America was a triumph for Portugal, Spain, Britain and France. Those were, after all, the countries that would colonize the vast wilderness. Well, at first.
Spain built the massive fort in what became Florida, naming it after St. Augustine, a Catholic saint that believed in strict biblical discipline and community property.
Not long after, the pilgrims immigrated from Holland and the Netherlands, though they had formerly immigrated from England. They also sought to build a Zion society, a city built on a hill to be a beacon to the world.
While the Spanish maintained a stronghold in Florida and the Caribbean, Spanish missionaries built forts and missions up and down the California coast, claiming the territory for Spain.
Elsewhere on the east coast, the British brought African slaves to Jamestown, Virginia. They also began to bring indentured Irish servants in great numbers to work in English households and farms.
The typical term was 7 years, in exchange for food, lodging and passage to America. With little more legal protection than slaves, the Irish were often brutalized.
The French found the southern Gulf coast rich with possibilities. The mighty Mississippi carried ships laden with cargo to the sea. The river system seemed to reach into the farthest corners of the wilderness.
All goods flowed through New Orleans. The sultry, decadent lifestyles in France established new roots on American soil.
But as endless as the American wilderness seemed, it wasn’t really endless. After more than a century of — more or less — peaceful living among the various emigrant groups, the French and English simply couldn’t abide each other anymore.
The French recruited Native Americans from five tribes and the English recruited from a different tribe. Military action began in the Ohio Valley in 1754. Called the French and Indian War, it is also called the Seven-Years War.
At first, the French handily beat the English. However, William Pitt, the British Prime Minister, accrued huge debt to send the British soldiers the resources to win. The French ceded the Ohio territory.
A certain young officer named George Washington rose to prominence.
The debt from the French and Indian War weighed heavily on Britain, so they levied heavy taxes against the American colonies to repay it. Those taxes led to the Revolutionary War. Americans began to have their own, unique identity.
The French and English were always at each other’s throats. France’s heavy military debts motivated the French to sell vast territory to Thomas Jefferson, called the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the American territory.
Meanwhile, slaves were brought from many parts of Africa in a steady stream of human traffic, bought and sold mainly in Southern states and the Caribbean.
Just when the fledgling states had figured out their Constitution and begun to figure out the Great Experiment with Freedom, the English tried to reconquer the U.S.
The mighty English were again defeated, and the Star-Spangled Banner still waved. American identity grew.
America found a new foe in the 1840s, fighting it’s younger neighbor Mexico. When the southwestern dust settled, the American southwest — with its strong Spanish ties — was joined to the U.S.
Gold in California lured prospectors from around the world, particularly China. A decade later, railroad companies heavily recruited Chinese workers to help build the Transcontinental Railroad. Treated almost as slaves, they struggled to survive.
A potato famine in Ireland brought a huge influx of new, poor and hungry Irish emigrants. Meanwhile, Scandinavians poured into the more northerly areas of the U.S. They came seeking freedom, a better life and to avoid being forced to fight wars for Russia and Germany.
By the late 1850s, as the Civil War fomented over the need to free those held in slavery, conflicts between the English and Americans over the Oregon territory grew warmer.
The boundary issues were settled with little bloodshed, other than an English pig that invaded an American garden.
In 1959, Alaska added new native cultures as well as rich resources when it was purchased from Russia. Hawai’i added its unique and rich flavors last of all when an agricultural coup by the Dole company conquered the kingdom.
Making the American stew has not been a gentle process, but with freedom, the gravy that ties it all together, each ingredient makes this great American stew all the richer.
Only in America, God Bless it.