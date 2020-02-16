If our travel plans were left exclusively to me, I would not have thought to visit West Point. I am interested in history, but sometimes the people and places I read about seem almost mythological. The blessings of being married to a man who both loves to travel and is also a history buff, often take us off the beaten path.
George Washington thought it was the most important strategic place in the country. The Hudson River allows passage into the mountainous hinterlands of New York. But about fifty miles north of Manhattan, the river enters a sharp left hand turn followed immediately by a sharp right hand turn.
Sailing ships during the Revolutionary War were forced to slow down to a snail’s pace to navigate the sharp turns. General Washington recognized that cannons on the bluffs above the river on the West bank of those sharp turns would have a clear shot on the sitting ducks below. Furthermore, the passage is narrow enough in the turns that the angle would be too steep for ships to accurately fire their own weapons, mounted in the sides of the ships.
Just in case the fortifications on the bluff failed, engineers strung a gigantic 150-ton chain over the river in the first turn to snag unsuspecting ships.
Washington selected an architect in 1779 and West Point became a fortress. The British drooled over such a miraculously situated fort. Famous General Benedict Arnold finagled himself into being made commander of the fort by George Washington. But Arnold didn’t know that Washington had spies among the British and suspected Arnold. Arnold’s treachery was exposed. The traitor fled to England, his co-conspiritors hanged, and the American flag still flew over West Point.
Once the War of Independence ended, Washington, John Adams and other soldiers believed America needed an institution where engineers and artillerists, soldiers and future generals could be trained. Finally, in 1802 Thomas Jefferson signed the document that created a military academy for those men who would uphold the principles of democracy.
Young graduates engineered most of the railway lines, harbors, roads and bridges during the first half of the 19th century. By the time of the Civil War, many of the most important generals on both sides had been educated at West Point.
Dwight D. Eisenhower graduated from West Point in 1915. He was famous as a prankster, known to dump buckets of water from barracks’ windows. In his senior year, he had more than 100 demerits.
In 1976, the USA bicentennial year, the first women were admitted to the United States Military Academy: West Point. 64 women graduated four years later.
Now, the USMA at West Point, maintains an average student body of 4400 cadets. Free to students, only the most elite applicants are admitted. Graduates are commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army and are obligated to serve for a minimum of 4 years.
The four pillars of performance by which a cadet is measured are academics, character, physical and military. Their motto is Duty, Honor, Country.
The West Point campus is nestled in the highlands of upstate New York. Cannons still face the bend in the Hudson. Most of the buildings are made of black or gray granite using Norman architecture. The museum on campus features artifacts from wars throughout American history and from many different theaters. Ancient uniforms, firearms, swords, and pieces of equipment are protected and displayed.
While we toured late last summer, a helicopter landed on one of the parade grounds, and it’s occupants hurried off. There are no lounging students on the grassy fields. The old, historic chapel whispers of honored heroes from every age.
West Point now offers a wide variety of majors, including everything from English and Philosophy to Engineering, Kinesthetics, eight different languages, environmental science and political science. Students must apply directly and receive a nomination from a member of Congress or the President or Vice President of the United States.
Tour busses wove through the campus last summer. A few two-foot-long links in the old river chain, form a monument. Old Glory waves high above the scene. The Hudson river rolls around the infamous West Point corners, on its way past the Statue of Liberty and out to the sea.
West Point is a place for patriots, those who understand the price and the value of freedom,
Only in America, God bless it.