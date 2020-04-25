Orrin Porter Rockwell spent nine months in jail awaiting trial for the attempted assassination of Lilburn W. Boggs, the former Governor of Missouri. He was never indicted because the prosecutor was convinced when he said, “I never shot at anybody. If I shoot, they get shot.”
Rockwell was famed for his long hair and sometimes wild-looking beard. Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, promised Rockwell that like the Biblical Samson, as long as he didn’t cut his hair and was faithful to his religion, he could not be injured by bullets or blades. Though Rockwell had four wives, he was never a polygamist. He simply outlived each wife and remarried. He died wealthy of natural causes, having outlived all four of his consecutive wives.
Jeff and I happened across some of Porter Rockwell’s history on an exploring trip last week. We drove west on State Highway 6 to Eureka, so named for the Tintic mining region’s production of gold, silver and other metals. The tiny town of less than 700 has the feel of a place trying unsuccessfully to slide entirely into history.
As we drove into town a man on horseback herded hundreds of sheep up the canyon with the help of a couple dogs.
Everywhere you turn in Eureka, there are piles of slag from the old mines. Rock-hounds gather on the roadside to hike up to the happy hunting ground where malachite and azurite and other metals and minerals lie waiting to be discovered. Gold and silver were widely mined in the area as well.
Porter Rockwell’s cabin stands right in the middle of the downtown. The little dwelling has been moved from his nearby ranch to the west, identified as Cherry Creek. The town museum is closed, waiting out the pandemic, but it’s fun to peek through the Rockwell cabin windows at the period furnishings. It seems like an appropriate home for a gunslinging outlaw, but in truth, Porter Rockwell was the law. Appointed to be a marshal by Brigham Young, he was feared and respected.
He built and operated a successful saloon and distillery near the Point of the Mountain. He called it the Hot Springs Saloon, probably after the natural hot springs in Saratoga Springs. The hot springs would have been on his path between his saloon and ranch, 50 miles away.
Porter’s Place eatery was once located near in Lehi, not far from the site of his old saloon, but that business was also relocated to Eureka. The restaurant’s charming décor is almost like a wild west museum itself. Old newspapers, a charming old cash register, and a western-themed menu will make it a fun stopping place, once the pandemic settles down.
The old territorial jail just off Main Street looks as though it hasn’t been used much in recent history and like it has never been much loved. But the old-fashioned locks and steel bars fit in with the wild-west motif.
A little to the west and south are the Little Sahara Sand dunes. As some of the largest sand dunes in North America, the area attracts adventures willing to break their bones on off-road vehicles and dirt bikes. Hundreds of miles of trails make it attractive even to advanced riders.
There a few remains of Silver City, a boomtown that fell to ruin long ago, just west of Eureka. But though some aspects of the region seem like historical sites, there is still active mining going on. As of 2020, there are 2,119 active mining claims in Juab County.
Eureka’s most famous son is probably Frank Zamboni, who invented the ice resurfacing machine that bears his name.
The name Eureka means “I found it!” It’s a national historic landmark, and I feel like I found a treasure myself when I discovered the interesting little town.
Only in America, God bless it.