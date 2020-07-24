Last week, a lifelong dream of mine came true.
I’ve always wanted to do a multi-day pack kayak trip, so when my son, Scott, and his wife, Kimberly, invited us to go on just such an adventure with them, I jumped at the chance. They had chosen to float the Flathead River in northern Montana. The cherry on top was that our route took us along the edge of Glacier National Park.
It’s one thing to see roads marked as “scenic byways” on a road atlas, but I was not prepared for the loveliness of northern Montana. By the time we got on Interstate 90, my nose was pressed against the window as I ooh-ed and aw-ed over the natural splendor outside.
The glaciers in the region have been receding since the end of the “little ice age” in the 1860s. There was a decade break in the ‘70s, but if they continue shrinking at the current rate, the glaciers in the national park will be gone by 2030.
The kayak — and in our case, canoe — route began at the Canadian border. The Flathead River forms the border of Glacier National Park and the Flathead Wilderness. Jagged mountain peaks loomed on the horizon.
I started in Scott’s small, sit-in kayak. We had packed at least triple the food we needed. I had been experimenting with dehydrating meals that could be reconstituted quickly with boiling water. They tasted great, but I hadn’t estimated a serving size very well.
We put in in the late afternoon. I had only been on the river for about five minutes when we pulled into our first wave train. My laden kayak was riding low anyway, and I had just barely gotten my camera tucked back into its case.
Waves that felt like they were straight off a glacier began sloshing into my lap. We had to keep stopping to drain my boat. I should have had a kayak skirt.
We only went 4 or 5 miles that evening. We soon enjoyed a hot meal of chicken teriyaki over brown rice and set up our tent in a wildflower meadow. I counted 12 different species of wildflowers in our immediate vicinity.
Glacier is known to be bear country, so we packed all our food, toothpaste and soap into two large dry bags. We hung them, like piñatas, from trees a minimum of 10 feet up and 4 feet out from the trunk.
I had hoped we’d get to see a bear, but not from our tent doors. We didn’t see any at all.
Glacier National Park is designated as a dark sky area, but Mother Nature didn’t get the memo. We were eager to see the visiting comet, but we were so far north that by 11:30 p.m., it still wasn’t dark enough to see more than a few stars.
Happily, I was well-hydrated and had to get up in the night. The Milky Way looked painted on the black sky. Constellations blazed unblinking, like an astronomer’s map.
Sleep seemed like a wasted opportunity with such grandeur overhead. To think that those stars are always there, but we can’t see them!
The mosquitoes and even the crickets had gone to bed. The only sound was the river music, soft and steady in the dark.
The second day, we didn’t put any cargo in the blue kayak. Scott rode in it and only capsized once when we got into some bigger rapids. The river turned out to be bigger, faster and less tame than we expected.
There were several old burn scars of various ages on the mountains we passed. Glacier has had a forest fire every year, except 1964, since it was made a national park in 1910. Generally, park managers let nature take her course so that the forest can rejuvenate naturally and tree diseases are kept in control.
Glacier N.P. is called the crown jewel of national parks. With its sparkling water, colorful stone, jagged mountain peaks and dazzling wildflowers, it deserves the title.
As Kimberly and I waited for the men to bring the trailer at the pull-out, a bald eagle soared overhead, gliding over the cliffs and towering pines like a benevolent host.
Only in America, God bless it.