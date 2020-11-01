I’m not talking about our current heated political scene, but literally cats and dogs. No, not kids in silly costumes of cats and dogs. Pets.
Sixty seven percent of American households have a pet. The pet of choice for most pet owners is dogs, for obvious reasons. Dogs are cute, and cats are snobs.
But there are more pet cats in the U.S. Obviously, families often have multiple cats, mainly, I assume, to distract the critters from ruling their lives with an iron thumb.
My son, Chris, met his wife, Lexi, on a dating app. Her profile listed that she was looking for someone to love her 19 dogs and 23 cats. She didn’t actually have any pets at the time, but she wanted a potential mate to know up front what they were in for. Fair warning.
A year after their marriage, they bought a house. A week later, they brought the prettiest cat I’ve ever seen home from the shelter. Lexi named her Esther. She’s playful when in the mood, but rarely deigns to allow herself to be petted. After all, even a shelter cat knows who makes the rules.
About two weeks after that, Yella entered the family. He’s a short-haired slobbery sort of fellow with the maw and strength of a pit bull and enough mental problems to require insurance — and anti-depressants (literally). He chews bits of rubber off a hard, six-inch ball. The first time they left him in the garage when they went to work, he did over $1,000 in damage.
So, they found a dog trainer or psychologist or whisperer. He kept Yella for about a month and then trained his owners how to follow through with his training, how to reward him and how to reinforce good behaviors.
Any pet owner requires skills. Big time. Hours of “people training” is required for successful pet ownership. They’ve spent a pile of cash on that dog, but he’s turned into a pleasant fellow. He does like to play, but even he’s afraid of Esther.
And though my frugal heart quails at spending so much on pets, cats and dogs are definitely big business.
In 2019, Americans spent a record $96.7 Billion on their pets. About $36.9 billion went for pet food and treats. Vet care and products came in at over $29 billion.
It is true that a pet can help with a variety of human complaints. Pets keep their owners company, relieve loneliness and even promote a sense of well-being. Therapy animals in nursing homes and hospitals can be highly beneficial to healing.
There is as big of a range of pet owners as there are quality of pets.
Growing up, we always had a dog and were lousy pet owners. One, a big lab mix named “Puppy,” loved to chase chickens. My parents kept paying to replace chickens, but finally, one irate neighbor told us that if he ever caught our dog bothering his chickens again, he’d shoot him.
About two weeks later, Puppy started acting sick. Dad found a bullet in his chest. The next morning, Puppy was no where to be found. Dad said that he must have wandered up into the hills. I was an adult before Dad admitted that he had taken him to the vet and had him put down.
Many years later, my husband and I adopted a “shepherd cross” — read, “we have no idea” — named Suzette from the pound. She was an adult but not house broken. She bothered the neighbors with her barking, so we kept her inside where she peed on the rug every night.
But when I built our house in the woods near Colorado Springs, she never left my side. If a contractor approached me, she made sure that she was between us. She enjoyed the workers petting her and giving her treats, but no matter how friendly they were otherwise, if they got close to me, her hackles went up and she would growl.
When the house was done, she went back to her wicked ways.
Over the years, we also had hamsters, gerbils, mice (never get mice), a cat, turtles, a leopard gecko, frogs, fish and dogs. Pets are expensive. They wreck your stuff, but we sorta love ‘em anyway.