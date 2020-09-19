I think the 2016 election cycle was the bloodiest, nastiest election cycle in history, but a little research into America’s earliest elections reveals the truth. Modern elections are more vicious only because of media participation.
It used to be that election posters and local speeches were the mode for spreading candidates’ messages, as well as character slurs, name calling and often outright lies. Back in America’s youth, words like “scallywag” and “crook” were common fare.
The ironic change in elections is that the people of the U.S. wanted George Washington to be king. He, wisely, declined. All he wanted was to go back to his beloved Mt. Vernon and experiment with agriculture. But the people begged him.
He made the painful decision to run for president because he “more than self, his country loved.”
From the beginning, the electoral college equalized the power of the less-populated states with those of the more-populated cities. Otherwise, the founders reasoned, the crowded cities would vote according to their interests, and those who were spread out more in the countryside for agriculture and suburbs would have no representation.
So each electorate represents a number of people allotted by state. At first, each electorate voted twice: once for the president and again for the vice president. But they didn’t have to vote for a president and vice president. They could vote twice for the same person. That was quickly changed.
George Washington won all of the first 69 electoral college votes for president. The vice presidency went to whomever received the second most votes. Though there were a total of 12 men in that first election, John Adams got the second most votes.
The vice president is also the president of the Senate. Adams was sorely disappointed and didn’t enjoy the vice presidency. Though not a personally popular man, he was violently opposed to slavery.
He ran against Thomas Jefferson and became America’s second president. Jefferson won the presidency 4 years later.
The fourth president was James Madison, the Father of the Constitution. James Monroe was the fifth.
But the fireworks really flew when the son of John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and General Andrew Jackson, a war hero from the war of 1812, were the prominent candidates. J. Q. Adams was the first candidate to use campaign buttons, posters, tokens, flasks and other campaign paraphernalia.
John Quincy Adams’ slogan was: “John Quincy Adams, who can write. Andrew Jackson, who can fight. Be firm for John Quincy Adams.”
Jackson, known to be a man of honor and courage, used the slogan: “Andrew Jackson, Hero of the the Battle of New Orleans.” Jackson also identified himself as “Old Hickory,” the nickname given to him by his troops for his unflinching strength against the enemy in battle.
The two-party system was not well established, and there were five viable men running for president.
Jackson won the popular vote by 25% as well as a majority in the electoral college tally. But he didn’t win it by a percentage high enough to make it decisive.
Adams, hearing the result of the tallies, contacted his lesser competitor, Henry Clay. Adams told him if he would assign his electoral votes to Adams, Adams would have enough to win and he would appoint Clay to be secretary of State. Clay agreed, and the pair effectively stole the election from Jackson.
Not only was the deal brokered with the electoral college votes of dubious legality, it outraged the nation. John Quincy Adams never effectively won the trust of the American people.
Adams ran for a second term. Jackson ran against him again. Old Hickory thrashed Adams, soundly.
Just before the Civil War, the nation settled into the names for the Democrats, who favored slavery, and the Republicans, who opposed it.
In 1920, women were allowed to vote. Blacks had been given the right to vote in 1870, but it had been restricted by “Jim Crow” laws. It wasn’t until 1965, when Lindon Johnson was president, that the Voting Rights Act passed, and the right to vote was guaranteed to every adult citizen.
Once again, Americans have opportunity to vote their values. Voting is the true vehicle of the power of the people.
Only in America, may God bless it.