There are trees you can drive a car through in Northern California. They’re tourist hotspots when the beaches are socked in with fog, so they get a lot of business. The apparent thrill is not so much driving through a little wooden garage as it is taking a picture of somebody else doing it. It looks like the tree is giving birth to a car.
The practice of cutting tunnels through single trees started over 100 years ago. It doesn’t kill them, but it does weaken them. Since the trees receive nutrition from their roots, cutting away 70% of those channels is like a major coronary artery blockage. They’re tough old giants but they’re picky about where they grow. They trap the fog in their lofty leaves, condensing their own personal rainstorms for thirsty roots.
Tannins in Redwoods make them resistant to insects, fire and rot. My parents once owned a piece of property covered with redwood trees in Central California. The biggest ones on their lot were about 4 feet in diameter and about 100 years old. The woods had been clear cut in the last century, so the current trees were still youngsters. My Dad decided to build a deck, using a stump with a fifteen-foot-diameter as a base. After at least fifty years, the wood was still sound.
Redwoods can reproduce from seed and can grow 100 feet in 50 years, but growth slows as they age. Mature trees reach up over 300 feet in the air! Some of the trees thriving on the coast of California today were already towering through the fog when the cross of Jesus was fashioned.
When a tree is cut down, new trees grow up from the old roots in a giant ring. Dad hired a man with a portable lumber mill to cut and mill two trees that were in the way of the building site. He used the resulting lumber in the decks and some woodwork inside. Redwood is strong vertically, but not sufficiently strong horizontally to be used as structural support.
Now, giant sequoias and their close cousins, giant redwoods, grow nowhere else in the world but the cool, foggy coast of central and northern California and southern Oregon. But that hasn’t always been so. There are fossilized remains in the Florissant Fossil Beds, thirty miles west of Colorado Springs, CO. The fossils tell us that the Rocky Mountains were once a cool, coastal range. The fossil beds are currently at an elevation of 8000 feet. The air is too thin and dry for fog the giant trees need.
The area was once the site of a major volcanic eruption. A vast, super-hot mudflow buried the giants’ roots in mud and collected so much debris that it dammed a valley. A lake formed behind the dam. Water and volcanic mud are two superheroes for turning wood to stone. With cooked and smothered roots, the trees died. The exposed trunks burned or rotted, leaving only the massive trunks, leaves and cones entombed in stone.
Near the Florissant Fossil Beds are two other living species that are older than California’s giant trees. The Rockies are covered with Aspen groves. Aspens are thought to be both the largest and the oldest living species. What appears to be a grove of individual trees is really one root system with multiple stems.
Bristlecone Pines also thrive in the Rockies and parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. They are the oldest individual trees living. Some of the ugly, twisted specimens of bristlecones alive today were young and spry when Abraham found a ram in a thicket on Mt. Moriah.
But for all the records they don’t hold, coastal redwoods are certainly the tallest living organisms on earth, and their first cousins, the giant sequoias are the largest by individual volume. They both soar into the gray, coastal skies, their tops vanishing in the swirling mists. If the day is warm, it’s always cool in the deep green shade of the giant redwoods.
The ancients are protected from clearcutting now. We want to preserve the possibility that a thousand years from now, some anthropologist may examine the remains of an ancient tree and hypothesize about the nincompoop who thought it would be cool to cut a tunnel through the trunk.
Only in America, God bless it.