Jeff and I are hunkered down with plenty of food and toiletries to last much longer than it seems will be necessary from the current crisis. But there are ways to “hunker” and still avoid cabin fever. We live in an area where there are hikes, walks and strolls readily available.
Behind our house, there is Bureau of Land Management Land that is protected from developing. Jeff and I decided it was too cold to do yard work, so we took a picnic and went for a hike. We found ourselves looking down on a ridgeline we had hiked a couple of years earlier. We surprised a deer that bounded up the mountain that eventually defeated us with its steepness. We noticed myriad colorful and interestingly patterned rocks. Scree fields seemed out of place. We saw droppings from pronghorns and deer and a bobcat footprint.
We walked for three hours before seeing other humans. Those humans happened to be our friends, the Andersons, heading out to hike in the area we had just quitted. We shouted greetings from a distance.
Exploring nature is a silver lining to the huge interruption of our usual routine. When you can’t do the things you’re used to doing, it’s a delight to expand horizons and learn more about the land that has produced our lifestyle.
This behavior seems to be a pattern in American history. When Thomas Jefferson purchased a vast tract of land generally known as “Louisiana,” from the French, maps of the area were sketchy at best. Buying in bulk paid off, since Jefferson paid less than $.03 per acre. The sale included the important port of New Orleans. In 1804, the young nation was between wars with the British and already recognized how important the Mississippi river would be to commerce. President Jefferson still had hope of a shortcut water route to the Pacific Ocean.
Meriwether Lewis, a college graduate, a captain in the US Army and the President’s personal secretary, was tapped for the job. Lewis soon added his friend William Clark as a co-leader. Clark had once been Lewis’s military superior, but Lewis was the initial leader of the expedition. They spent months collecting camping, surveying, navigation, and educational supplies. A Kentuckian himself, Clark recruited young, healthy, single men with survival knowledge or knowledge of native languages for the Corps of Exploration.
Though the two-year, 8000 mile expedition started in Pittsburgh, they assembled and provisioned for the final launch into the unknown from St. Charles, Missouri. The Missouri River joins the Mississippi not far from there, and it was a good place to hire navigators and board the long canoes that could navigate the sandbars and shifty river currents on the Missouri.
Lewis and Clark encountered about fifty different tribes of native Americans. They also established the American protocol of giving gifts and a Jefferson medal of friendship for first contact with a new tribe. Often, tribes offered wives and daughters to the white men as tokens of friendship.
They overwintered in North Dakota in a fort they built for that purpose. While there, they met a French Canadian trapper named Toussaint Carbonneau. One of his two Shoshone wives was named Sacagawea who spoke multiple native languages. The family joined the expedition as interpreters. By the time they set out in the spring, Sacagewea had given birth to a baby boy who quickly became a favorite of Clarks.
They found the headwaters of the Missouri in what is now southern Montana. From there, they sent some men back to St. Louis with data collected thus far. The rest pressed forward overland to the Snake River, which flowed into the Columbia River and then to the Pacific.
Though the expedition was plagued by venereal disease, stomach maladies, hunger, exposure, and lashing at the hands of the leaders, the only fatality of the group was due to apparent appendicitis.
They identified about 120 animal species and 200 plants. There was no water path to the Pacific to find, but their expedition was lauded as a huge success. Lewis and Clark were each given 1600 acres of land, and double pay for the time of the expedition.
Perhaps this time of social distancing is a great time to explore our natural American wonders,
Only in America, God Bless it.