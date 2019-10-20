The ancient place is named after a farmer and Latter-day Saint pioneer named Ebenezer Bryce.
He came to the area in southern Utah to homestead and built a house just outside of the largest amphitheater. But at 8,000 feet in elevation with insufficient water for major crops, the going was hard. He let his cattle graze in the shadows of the ancient hoodoos, but hated it when a cow got lost in the maze of formations. As a few more settlers joined the Bryces, they started calling the area Bryce’s Canyon. The name stuck, even though the settlers moved to greener pastures.
I suppose a struggling settler had little time for hiking the exotic paths. The risk of getting lost before the trail system was built would have been huge. But it’s hard not to feel a certain natural magic in Bryce Canyon National Park. Even a person with a blighted imagination must see the faces, temples, angels, birds and animals sculpted by wind, water and ice.
An interpretive sign posted in the park reads: “An elderly Paiute named Indian Dick describes how Bryce Canyon was formed: ‘Before there were any Indians, the Legend People lived in this place. They were of many kinds: birds, animals, lizards and such things, but they had the power to make themselves look like people. For some reason, the Legend People were bad, so Coyote turned them all into rocks. You can see them in that place now, all turned into rocks, some sitting down, some holding onto each other. You can see their faces with paint on them just as they were before they became rocks.’”
It’s very hard to feel alone, hiking through the twisting, tortured byways of the park. Jeff and I started our visit by hiking the Queen’s Garden and Navajo Loop combined trail. I pitied those without walking sticks as they labored up the steep trails. It’s a loop of just over three miles. On the descent, we joined hundreds of others, snapping pictures of the strange formations. The hoodoos are red, orange, pink and white. A few include purples and other shades. The region’s geologic history is written in the layers.
Long ago, the central part of North America was under a salt sea. Sand and sediment built up in layers hundreds of feet thick. Newer sand and water above compressed the sand into stone. But movement of tectonic plates heaved and thrust so the inland sea became blocked by land masses rising up. Over time, the area called the Colorado Plateau was heaved more than a mile above sea level. Rain seeped into cracks and froze, forcing the cracks wider. More water found its way in and froze again and all throughout the region where conditions are right, erosion took on epic proportions.
Wind soon returned sandstone to sand. The sand is everywhere. Some places we found ourselves wading through deep sand. It wiggled into pockets, shoes and collars. Most significantly, many of the steep trails are coated in a layer of fine sand. I found myself planting my walking stick very deliberately, especially when going downhill.
Bryce Canyon first became a tourist destination when railroad promoters touted the magical formations as tourist bait. But conservationists soon became alarmed for the wear and tear on the park. Though carved of stone, it has always been susceptible to erosion from human feet, logging and overgrazing.
To preserve the area, Utah deeded the land to the federal government in 1923 when it was made a national monument. By 1927, A road connecting the scenic overlooks and trailheads was finished and it was designated a national park.
Jeff and I especially enjoyed climbing up the steep staircase-like switchbacks of Wall Street along the Navajo trail. The photo-ops are constant in The Queen’s Garden. At the highest point in the park, Rainbow Point, the Bristlecone Loop trail winds through limber pines and ancient bristlecone pines. Some are over 1,600 years old!Since we visited Bryce Canyon in mid-October, the temperatures started the day in the single digits but crawled into shirtsleeve temperatures for hikers by noon. A little discomfort was well worth the awe-inspiring views, and the fun, unusual hikes of Bryce Canyon.
Only in America, God bless it.