Yesterday, two of my sons were reminiscing about their time spent as guides in Alaska. They both loved the expansive wilderness, the raw nature and the opportunity for adventure.
I was surprised when they agreed that they would “move there in a heartbeat” if their respective — and future in one case — wives agreed.
I know what they mean. I have never felt so utterly swallowed by a wilderness as my visit to Denali National Park. Add to the fact that the mountains are layered into the blue distance the knowledge that there are no roads, no towns, nothing but wild, raw land, and it’s no wonder I felt a little overwhelmed.
Both sons had favorite questions from tourists. Chris said his favorite question was, “How old are the deer when they turn into moose?”
Brian said he was regularly asked by people getting off a cruise ship what the altitude was. When you’re working for tips, you have to be careful about embarrassing your customers.
Neither son stayed over an Alaskan winter, when the sun would appear only for a few frigid hours at midday, but Chris stayed into September, and the northern lights were already in full glory.
Unfortunately for tourists, the northern lights only appear in the colder months, when the tours have stopped running.
We took a cruise that stopped in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Whittier. It passed through Glacier Bay and the College Fjords. I stayed up past midnight one night to see if the sun ever went completely down.
Sleep claimed me before the ocean claimed the day. It was two months past the summer solstice.
The scale of the Alaskan landscape is indescribable. Words like “soaring mountains,” “lush rainforest” and “spectacular glaciers” don’t begin to give a clear picture of the drama Mother Nature provides.
In Juneau, our son Brian took us with his tour group to see Mendenhall Glacier, upside down gardens and a fish hatchery. After the tour, we hiked through the thick woods to an abandoned gold mine. The equipment was left there to rust, not because they ran out of gold, but because mining it became too expensive.
Later, we returned to the shore, where he showed us a fish gate, designed to keep the undesirable breed of salmon — dog salmon — out of the stream, in favor of the superior king salmon.
The dog salmon were so thick at the gate that we could almost cross the stream on their backs. I caught the biggest fish of my life there, by the tail. I held him up for a photo and then let him rejoin his fellows, squirming for a chance to spawn upstream.
As we sailed out of Juneau, the humpback whales breached and spouted all around us. Though we were on a giant ship, their scale and strength still awed us.
When the cruise ended, we spent a week exploring the inner reaches of southern Alaska. As a lower 48, I never quite got over the long, long day. One day, we scheduled a rafting trip down the Kenai River, starting at 7:00 pm. But though it was well into the evening, we met fishermen, grizzly bears, black bears all still actively pursuing the salmon.
Another day, we ventured on an excursion where the truck’s wheels were taller than I was. We crept through glacial rivers and vales, rocky slopes and steep meadows. Wildflowers bloomed in colorful profusion on the tundra-like landscape. We saw reindeer, rabbits, ground squirrels, bald eagles, and the ruins of a mining town, but not another human.
As we drove through Denali park, Tricia saw a wolf near the road, but I merely glimpsed the tail and movement in the brush.
When Chris led tours out of Fairbanks, part of his multi-day bus tour led him to drive a bus over hundreds of miles of unpaved highway. He stopped for wildlife sightings like moose, bears and reindeer.
Mt. Denali is the highest peak in North America. Denali is an indigenous word meaning “the big one.”
It concealed itself in a veil of mist for the week we visited. On the very last day, we approached Anchorage from the south and at last, there it was. We were over 100 miles away, but it still dominated the landscape.
It’s been 61 years since Alaska became the 49th state. It adds not only wealth but spectacular beauty.
Only in America, God Bless it.