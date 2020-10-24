With the COVID-19 pounds encircling many American waistlines, the tendency to get outside to exercise seems to be increasing. So, when my son, Rob invited us to go to the Little Sahara State Park with his family, that sounded like a good idea.
Inland sand dunes form by wind carrying sand and piling it against some protrusion. The higher the bump, the faster it accumulates. Add water to the eco system and sand can be moved around very quickly. But ironically, wind, not water, is largely responsible for the formation of major sand dunes.
At least half the states in the U.S. have significant sand dunes. As a child, I loved racing down the reddish dunes at Sunset Beach near Watsonville, California. When our skin turned blue from the frigid water, we would bury our bodies in the warm sand of the nearby dunes. Of course, being crusted in sand required a rinse off in the surf, so the cycle continued until it was time to go home.
But there are plenty of awe-inspiring sand dunes far away from the coast. Once, while visiting our son in Rexburg, Idaho, he took us out to the nearby dunes to have a campfire and roast marshmallows for smores. Even in my dignified years, it’s still fun to run, tumble and bury oneself in sand.
Colorado has a national Park to attract visitors to its sand dunes. The Great Sand Dunes National Park and preserve boasts the tallest sand dune in the U.S. at 750 feet high. The unique winds keep the sand dune height in a steady state, and there are creeks and forest in the park for those fond of such things.
My brother, Jim, lives just outside Florence, Oregon. Across the highway from his driveway, vast sand dunes cover the 2 miles to the ocean. There, I learned the glee of sledding on sand. It takes a little moisture, a lot of slope, and a healthy heart to get you to the top of the hill in the first place.
So, when Rob called, I knew I was being invited to partake in a strenuous activity. Add to that, there has been no rain for months on Utah’s Little Sahara, so the extremely fine sand is loose.
Walking in sand works a whole lot of unusual muscles. Lots of them complained the next day from being awakened from their flabby slumber.
When we pulled into the parking area, RV’s and travel trailers were already double parked around the loop. We unloaded Rob’s single 4-wheeler, our picnic, shade canopy and sleds. The sky was deep blue, and the temperature shirt-sleeve perfect.
There’s an area designated for no motorized vehicles, marked by a mostly buried fence. We set up a little camp a couple hundred yards in, and Rob rode the 4-wheeler around, to be nearby.
Every shape and size of 4-wheeler, side-by-side ATV and dirt bike paraded past us on their way to the bowls and hills, jumps and dunes. Rob pulled kids around on sleds, rode them double on the seats, and now and then took a spin by himself to try out his new machine.
Since Rob had purchased the 4-wheeler from us, I had ridden it once before. It has a manual transmission, so it takes a lot of concentration and you mostly ride standing semi crouched.
I was sore for a week when I’d ridden it before, but I couldn’t resist having a turn on the sand. Every landing is cushioned and every turn is forgiving because of the mobile surface.
The kids and I climbed up the tall dunes nearby to try sledding, but that dry, shifty sand grabbed the sleds too much for any speed. I buried my legs and feet while I watched my grandson Christopher try to land backflips on the steep slopes.
I managed to eat my entire lunch without getting a bit of grit in my mouth. I never did achieve that as a child at the beach.
There are lots of sticker bushes growing on the lower dunes, but the higher areas are pure, mobile, rippling sand. It’s a special kind of fun, accessible to Americans in almost every region of the U.S.
God bless this diverse and beautiful nation.