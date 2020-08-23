I grew up in rural California. Every once in a while, my friends and I were smitten with the entrepreneurial spirit. We would mix our lemonade or sew our odds and ends, and set up a stand beside the road.
Since we lived on a dead-end road, cars only came by every 15 minutes or so.
Only one person stopped. Ever. She examined the apron my friend had made all by herself on her very own daisy chain sewing machine. But the $2 price tag must have been too steep. She didn’t even have a dime for a beanbag.
I never saw a garage sale until I was about 10. I suppose people had their estates liquidated by an auctioneer before that time. Where else did the melodramatic villains of movieland lore come from?
So, the first time I saw people haul their unwanted stuff into the driveway, and hold a sale, my little 10-year-old heart beat faster. How I gaped when I saw that people actually stopped and bought stuff.
This was a lemonade stand on steroids. It took several months for me to understand that in suburban neighborhoods, yard sales were catching on.
It was certainly no passing fad. It brings out the treasure hunter in otherwise sedated and dignified people. I have that itch myself.
How awesome would it be to pay a pittance for a painting by a world-famous artist? Someone bought Ansel Adams’ photography plates worth hundreds of millions at a garage sale for $5. Andy Warhol sketches also were sold at a yard sale for a few bucks. They were only worth about $2 million.
It’s not that I want to be rich; it’s the fun of treasure hunting. Even if a certain item is not worth millions, if you really like it, you feel smart and cleverly frugal.
In the olden days, they were called rummage sales. The word “rummage” comes from a French word that means “cargo.” When cargo was left behind at the shipyard, the shipyard would sell it off at a discount.
Churches used to use rummage sales as fundraisers. But somewhere around the 1960s or ’70s, as the period of American peace produced a wealthier, expanding middle class, people started unloading their cast-offs into other people’s garages.
Cultural rules have developed around garage sale-ing. Americans are not as prone to haggling over price as most of the world. But if you enjoy haggling, it’s socially acceptable for bigger-dollar items. If it costs less than $5, take it or leave it without haggling. Don’t be obnoxious.
The nuances of bargain hunting have evolved. The later in the day, the more eager people are to get rid of their stuff. Some will volunteer lower prices, but for bigger-ticket stuff, like furniture, if it’s closer to closing, it’s OK to make a lowball offer.
The internet has changed garage sale-ing. There are online thrift stores and eBay where you can buy used stuff. It’s generally much more expensive, but you don’t have to spend so much time hunting for a specific thing.
I have too much stuff myself, so I’ve given up garage sale-ing. But here are some tips for beginners:
The nicer the neighborhood, the better the prices are likely to be. If prices aren’t individually marked, offer what you consider a good price; they’ll probably be glad to get rid of their junk. Plan to pay cash or Venmo. Don’t ask a seller to hold an item you haven’t paid for.
If you see something you like, but the price is more than you’re willing to pay, make an offer. If the offer is declined, leave them your phone number. They run the risk of your finding something else instead and you run the risk of them selling it to someone else.
If an item is both something you want and well-priced, just buy it. When I sold our four-wheelers last week on an online garage sale site, I had apparently underpriced them. It took just 40 minutes between the time I placed the ad and the time I had cash in hand. I had 11 inquiries during that time.
In the second-hand business, the race is to the swift.
My grandkids had a lemonade stand last Saturday. They earned $57.
Only in America, God bless it.