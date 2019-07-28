The term “road trip” can be a threat or a promise. I happen to enjoy all types of travel. But there are unique perks for seeing America via its highways and byways. As Jeff and I anticipate a road trip in which we will visit about 18 states, I’m considering all the pros and cons.
First, travelers really see the country. I find myself wishing that some youngster raved about a population explosion in the backseat while trundling across the nation. Other than a few mini-states in the east, America is still a vast, open land.
Lest travelers begin to wonder if they have accidentally missed the turn to civilization, the U.S. highway system is dotted with rest stops. Though not all states’ rest areas are created equal, they usually have a decent restroom. The over-achievers have turbo hand dryers that jiggle and fold the skin on your hands as they dry them.
Not to be one-upped, other rest stops have vending machines for those of us who relieve boredom with cookies and candy. Others provide picnic areas for the wiser broods who have smashed potato chips with their apples and peanut butter sandwiches. States with particularly scenic freeways take stretching your legs to new levels with short nature hikes.
The route we will drive begins with long, quiet rides across Interstate 80. This freeway roughly follows the pioneer path across the plains and sports landmarks suitable for covered wagons. I expect to ride mostly in the back seat, since I don’t get carsick and one of our traveling companions may. I love these long, uninterrupted stretches for reading and catnapping. When it’s my turn to drive, I retreat to the world of whatever current novel I’m working on. The rumble strips warn me when I’ve checked out too much and the cruise control keeps me on the happy side of the law.
I remember as a child and youth traveling with my natal family. Dad never wanted Mom to drive, partly because she had no sense of direction. Mostly, I think it was a generational man-thing. But Dad had the same capacity I have to sink into his own thoughts so deeply that he became unaware of much else. Then, when he would get tired, he’d take half of a nap by closing only one eye. Unfortunately, he closed the eye on the passenger side sometimes. The “keeping Dad awake,” duty was given to the person in the front passenger seat. That job was to irritate him enough that he would keep both eyes open.
Dad had a slick technique of parasite driving. He’d pull up so close to the vehicle ahead that he didn’t have to navigate. We probably got good gas mileage, too, since he was always in the slipstream from the car ahead. If the driver in front could only know that he didn’t mean to rush them, merely to use them as autopilot. If they signaled their displeasure when they turned off, he never noticed.
Jeff plans road trips like helicopter mothers plan weddings. He prioritizes attractions, planning a time table for each day. Since our upcoming trip is partly to gather stories for Americana, he has thought out which sites and experiences will lend themselves to 700 words of brilliant narrative. He’s gotten so good at it that I just pack my clothes and the sandwiches, set my camera shutter to high speed, and go.
He learned a lot from our first lengthy road trip. I was 7 months pregnant with No. 7 when we left. He bought a KOA membership and a new tent. He loaded a new Tijuana Brass CD and we were off. By the time we set up the smelly tent in the cloying, mosquito-infested heat near Washington, D.C., my attitude had shriveled as my belly had swollen. Our van stunk of mildew, camp smoke, and dirty laundry. Sleep was something I only dreamed of. Now, Jeff maps laundry opportunities and we don’t tent camp in places that ought to be air-conditioned.
I look forward to veering off the highway to gawk at roadside tourist bait like the biggest hog or the two-headed calf. It’s fun to pause at historical markers and snag a picnic table in a new place each day.
Only in America, God bless it.