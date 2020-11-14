Perhaps it is my grandfather’s DNA coming out in me. The idea of striking it rich by finding some unexpected treasure gives me shivers of anticipation.
Many was the time when our family went camping or hiking that my kids caught me swishing river gravel around a pie-pan, hoping to find something awesome.
Here, in the U.S., there are ample places for those with the treasure-hunting bug. When my dad was teaching at Cabrillo Jr. College in Soquel, California, he told me about two students who panned gold in the California mountains during the summers to pay their way for the rest of the year.
Additionally, in researching a historical fiction novel — The Pig Wife is unpublished — set in a California mining town in the 1850s, I learned that some of the nuggets found in the California gold rush were bigger than my adult fist.
Alaska had it’s own gold rush in the 1890s. Millions of dollars worth of gold lined the pockets of the luckiest ones.
Mining eventually slowed, not because there wasn’t any more gold, but because it merely became too expensive to get it out. I can’t help but wonder if they stopped just before a huge vein was opened to gush wealth into the eager hands of the persistent.
Now that I’m almost a fully fledged adult, treasure hunting has become a guilty pleasure.
Jeff and I spent a day recently hunting for “wonder rocks” in the western hills of Utah. They’re not valuable, but they’re beautiful, like miniature pour paintings in sunset colors.
So, when my third and fourth oldest grandsons proudly showed me their mineral collection, an idea formed. They were next in line for a grandparent trip with Jeff and me, and we were already planning to take them to the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
We had already added a stop at the Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, but decided to add another day trip to North Carolina, to the area famous for gem mining.
There are lots of companies that will sell tourists a bucket of dirt and let them sift through it for a price. I wanted to find a business that dug the dirt out of the earth themselves and didn’t pre-sift, or plant anything into it. If we went bust, so be it, but I didn’t want it to be hunting for treasure that someone else had placed there.
We found the Rose Creek Mine near Franklin, North Carolina, that met all my requirements. The rain paused just long enough for us to eat our picnic.
We each dug a bucket of dirt for $5 a piece. The proprietors showed us different types of gemstones. It was a good thing. The tiny sapphires look a lot like gravel, but are identifiable by their cylindrical shape. They told us we may find gems like rubies and sapphires, as well as semi-precious things, like different forms of quartz.
The sluice trough was covered by a narrow, tin roof. After learning how to wash the dirt out of our screens, we set to work.
One bucket was enough fun for one day. The boys found sapphires and some other cool little pieces. I found sapphires, two pink rubies, a piece of red garnet, and some other interesting bits. Jeff found the most spectacular piece. Though not particularly valuable, the blue quartz is especially pretty.
We picked a handful of polished rocks out of a basket in the gift shop to fill out the boys’ rock collections.
Unfortunately, treasure hunting tends to feed the desire to treasure hunt. Tucked in the back of my mind is the fact that there’s a diamond mine in Arkansas open to tourists.
I’ve seen some pretty impressive stones come from there. Some of our other grandkids got to go there with their grandparents on the other side of the family, so they scooped us with that excuse.
I understand that African diamonds sound much more exotic than diamonds from Arkansas, but there are pockets of treasure scattered all across this nation. There are also emeralds in North Carolina. Valuable sapphires come from Montana, and Nevada has opals.
Is there a mother lode waiting somewhere in the USA for you?
Only in America, God bless it.